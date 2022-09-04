The list of things that have changed because of the pandemic is long. It’s changed how we work. No more do most workers commute to offices on a 9-to-5 schedule: remote work and variable hours are the norm rather than the exception. It’s changed how we educate students from kindergarten to college: remote classes and distance learning, formerly reserved for a small subset of students, are being integrated into schoolrooms in a way as to make snow days obsolete. It’s changed how we furnish our homes, what we eat, even how we dress. And it seems that it has also changed what we say and what we hear.

At the most basic level we’ve added a whole raft of words and phrases to our everyday lexicon. Strictly speaking, the terms are not new. But while we might have heard them before, we would be hard pressed to recall the last time we used them in a sentence. Now, hardly a day goes by without one of them leaving our lips. The very words themselves — pandemic, epidemic, outbreak — were the stuff of Hollywood movies. Likewise, quarantine, superspreader and contact tracing were only to be found in dystopian novels. Beyond those there was social and there was distance, but the oxymoronic thought of putting the two together never occurred to us. Now you can hardly go a day without putting the compound phrase into play. (In truth, it’s not a new construct: it was first quoted in 1824, but was used to describe the separation between different races, classes or ethnicities.) And the use of the z-word as a verb was not used as a mechanism for meeting face-to-face, but more likely a person quoting “The Honeymooners” as Ralph laid into Alice: “Bang! Zoom! You're going to the moon!”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.