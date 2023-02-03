Like many, I was saddened to hear about the death of David Crosby. His music was a big part of my personal soundtrack, having played his records (for you younger readers, big round things, black, sat on a turntable) again and again in my room, as well as listening on the radio (an over-the-air transmission of music programming where you had to turn a knob to pick a station. In a streaming world, both systems seem quaint.)

As we were just about to get in the car for a two-hour drive home from a family visit, I asked Spotify to queue up a “best of” playlist of his songs. “Teach Your Children,” “Helplessly Hoping,” “Wooden Ships:” the list goes on and on, and easily filled the entire ride home. My wife was kind, not only to let me enjoy the music as she did as well, but to not comment as I sang along to every song. As I went “doo-doo-doo-da-doo. DOO-doo-da-doo-doo-doo” (“Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” if you couldn’t tell) two things struck me. First, what an amazing musical legacy he and his mates left behind. And second, despite the bulk of his most well-known material being 50 years or so old, I remembered every word, melody and rhythm like it was yesterday.

