The Oscar for Best Original Song in 1981 went to the theme to the movie “Arthur.” Written by singer-songwriter Christopher Cross, who had a No. 1 hit with it, it also listed composer Burt Bacharach and his then-wife Carole Bayer Sager as co-writers. A fourth credit went to Bayer Sager’s ex-husband, Peter Allen, for a single line he penned, one he came up with while stuck in a holding pattern over JFK Airport: “When you get caught between the moon and New York City.”

As a person who has gotten caught between the moon and Newark, LGA and yes, Kennedy, I can attest that you don’t always take the song’s advice in the next line and fall in love. But it’s a strange netherworld to inhabit, one where the normal rhythms of time and space seem bent if not suspended. Most recently my experience coming back from Denver on the ground and in the air did indeed freeze my spot in the cosmos, or so it felt.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.