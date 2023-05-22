Depending on your age, health and a variety of other factors, your doctor might think it is a prudent move for you to have a stress test. The idea is to see how your body performs under heavy load conditions. They put you on a treadmill and slowly crank up the speed and incline, forcing you to work harder and harder. As your heart beats more and more, a doctor monitors your EKG to make sure all is working as expected. Harder than usual perhaps, but hopefully staying the course by pumping blood and not freaking out.

In theory this is no different to what they do for banks. Put in place on a widespread basis after the 2008 financial crisis, the idea of a financial stress test is to make sure that institutions could withstand a situation that was beyond day-to-day normal and not falter. As time has gone on, the tests have gotten more involved, and currently encompass pushing 28 variables outside of everyday ranges, including hits to the real estate and equity markets, declines in personal and corporate incomes, and rises in the unemployment rate and national debt. All those possibles and more are loaded into a simulator, along with a bank’s assets and liabilities. Then they press “play” and see what happens.

