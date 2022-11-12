Death and taxes. Not only are they the only sure things, they are perhaps the only things that we all hate. But beyond that? In today’s world virtually everything has its proponents. Almost nothing cuts across every fault line out there — class, ethnic, racial, social, religious, economic, political, geography, age and on and on — to unite us all in revulsion, or at least to a point where most find it even mildly distasteful.

Food? One person’s delicacy makes another want to throw up, be it the insides of the animal, the outsides of the plant or the foodstuff itself. Going to the dentist? For most folks, that is a trip to be avoided, but others are proud of their teeth and gladly make the time to keep up their pearly whites. Clothing? While you might hate a style or particular piece of attire, others find it the perfect accessory and wouldn’t dream of leaving home without it. As for people, some want nothing to do with Trump, others with Biden, others with Taylor Swift, while plenty feel the opposite way. Even Vladimir Putin has his admirers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.