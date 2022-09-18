Like almost every homeowner these days, we have a Wi-Fi network that enables us to connect our various devices to the wider world. That same network also feeds a variety of entertainment channels to televisions upstairs and down. And we have several light switches connected to Wi-Fi so that they can be turned on remotely, as well as thermostats that do the same. However, while our doorbell has a video feed in it, we don’t really use it, and neither have we put cameras all around the place. In short, our house is smarter than some, dumber than others.

By and large this arrangement between us and our “things” is a monologue and not a dialogue. To be accurate, there is some exchange going on, but it is extremely limited. As such it might better be described as a call-and-response system. I call and request an action: turn off the lights, turn up the heat, turn on the radio. The device in question performs the action and responds back with a confirmation. That’s it. There is no discussion, no negotiation, no talk about what we might have for dinner.

