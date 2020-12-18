It’s the week before Xmas and we’re rounding the bend
On a year most are happy to see come to an end
For if nice things were happening at the start of the term
Now the tequila’s all gone, and we’re left with the worm
We always knew that this year could be a stinker of sorts
We even thought the election might end up in court
And none thought the players would stay high and nice
More likely it would feel like your head’s in a vice
Still, had you looked to the horizon at this time last year
Some storms a’brewing, but not likely fear
So much has happened, yet how soon we forget
For now all you see every breath as a threat
The years started with fires, in the land way down under
The Aussies were coping with a world that was plundered
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan lit a fire of their own
Said goodbye to the Queen, made the US their home
Though the end was foretold, the charges couldn’t be blocked
And so for just the third time we dragged a Pres to the dock
There was much sturm und drang, but in just a few weeks
It was over and done, just history impeached
At that point it seemed like the rest of the time
Would be all about voting, and ads filled with slime
Then March came in like a lion, forgot to leave like a lamb
And each of us breathing were deep in a jam
The country shut down, except for those brave at the front
And not just the doctors, but the rest taking the brunt
Drivers and grocers and folks cleaning the carts
Cooks and repairmen, nurses checking the charts
The Olympics were postponed, the conventions pushed into air
Dining together was not to be dared
Nothing was physical, it was delivery or Zoom
And hope that your Wi-Fi didn’t go “boom”
The summer brought riots, and justice demanded
A contentious election, though results finally landed
Fires in the west, murder hornets in the air
It was definitely a year to pull out your hair
But some light to be seen, though it will take some time
Vaxes starting to work, but it won’t turn on a dime
It will be well into next year when things start to settle
Until then we’ll just have to keep up our mettle
So let’s just leave it at that, and let me say to you here
Many thanks for reading my columns through the year
Be safe, hold your loved ones, and until this is done
Let’s all cross our fingers for a better ’21
-- Marc Wollin of Bedford wishes all a safe holiday. His column appears regularly in The Record-Review, The Scarsdale Inquirer and online at glancingaskance.blogspot.com, as well as via Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
