It’s the week before Xmas and we’re rounding the bend

On a year most are happy to see come to an end

For if nice things were happening at the start of the term

Now the tequila’s all gone, and we’re left with the worm

We always knew that this year could be a stinker of sorts

We even thought the election might end up in court

And none thought the players would stay high and nice

More likely it would feel like your head’s in a vice

Still, had you looked to the horizon at this time last year

Some storms a’brewing, but not likely fear

So much has happened, yet how soon we forget

For now all you see every breath as a threat

The years started with fires, in the land way down under

The Aussies were coping with a world that was plundered

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan lit a fire of their own

Said goodbye to the Queen, made the US their home

Though the end was foretold, the charges couldn’t be blocked

And so for just the third time we dragged a Pres to the dock

There was much sturm und drang, but in just a few weeks

It was over and done, just history impeached

At that point it seemed like the rest of the time

Would be all about voting, and ads filled with slime

Then March came in like a lion, forgot to leave like a lamb

And each of us breathing were deep in a jam

The country shut down, except for those brave at the front

And not just the doctors, but the rest taking the brunt

Drivers and grocers and folks cleaning the carts

Cooks and repairmen, nurses checking the charts

The Olympics were postponed, the conventions pushed into air

Dining together was not to be dared

Nothing was physical, it was delivery or Zoom

And hope that your Wi-Fi didn’t go “boom”

The summer brought riots, and justice demanded

A contentious election, though results finally landed

Fires in the west, murder hornets in the air

It was definitely a year to pull out your hair

But some light to be seen, though it will take some time

Vaxes starting to work, but it won’t turn on a dime

It will be well into next year when things start to settle

Until then we’ll just have to keep up our mettle

So let’s just leave it at that, and let me say to you here

Many thanks for reading my columns through the year

Be safe, hold your loved ones, and until this is done

Let’s all cross our fingers for a better ’21

-- Marc Wollin of Bedford wishes all a safe holiday. His column appears regularly in The Record-Review, The Scarsdale Inquirer and online at glancingaskance.blogspot.com, as well as via Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

