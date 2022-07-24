In my office I have a perpetual calendar, the kind where each date is on a separate tile. Twelve times I year I have to rearrange the pieces to match the current month, and align day and date. Once I figure out where the first is, it’s just a matter of moving each tile forward or back to be correct. Until I get to the end. That’s because some months have 30 days, others 31. And how to remember which is which? I resort to a rhyme I learned a long, long, long time ago: “Thirty days hath September, April, June and November, all the rest have 31.” It continues with some blather about February, but by then I’ve got my info. Unless it’s February.

That mnemonic is just one that helps us recall various and sundry pieces of info. There are spelling mnemonics, wherein the first letter of each word reminds you how to spell a word: to spell “rhythm,” remember the sentence “rhythm helps your two hips move.” There are ones to help you remember the order of things: music students are taught the first letter of each word in “every good boy deserves fun” names the lines of the treble clef (EGBDF). And acronyms can help you remember a related set of words or names: Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie and Superior are the five great lakes, and the first letter of each spells HOMES.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.