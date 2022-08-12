Some people are tech savvy, and can bring a computer or phone or smart appliance to heel with little effort. Should things go off course, they are adept at troubleshooting the problem and executing a solution. Others, well, not so much. These individuals know which buttons to press to do their usual tasks, and are fine if all goes according to plan. But should there be a glitch, they are up a creek without an electronic paddle. First they panic, then they look around for help, then they reach into their limited electronic toolkit and execute the most basic and powerful reset there is known to expert and novice alike: turn it off, turn it on.

In probably more than 80% of cases that’s all it takes. And why is that? Tech does a myriad of things. Most times when we want to move to the next task we just jump across without shutting down the thing we were working on. It makes for lots of open jobs with potentially conflicting sets of instruction and demands. Should the system be unable to juggle or figure out what the heck you are asking of it, it gets confused. And knocking it out and making it start all over again usually helps.

