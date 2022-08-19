In some respects it’s amazing anyone in my cohort is alive, though not in any metaphysical or religious or biological sense. It’s just that knowing what we now know, it’s amazing we made it out of childhood in one piece. We rode bikes without helmets. We played at the beach with no sunscreen. We went into the woods or streets to play unsupervised. My wife recalls riding with her folks in a car while standing up in the back hanging onto the front seats. And I rode bikes with friends as we chased a truck fogging our neighborhood for mosquitoes; the more of the cloud you could inhale the better. Try or allow any of that with kids today and you’d be hauled before a judge.

What seemed harmless then has since been shown to be anything but. Each of those activities and many more have been all but banned for reasons of health, prudence or just common sense. That said, you can say that we’ve merely swapped one set of perils for another. After all, smoking is looked on as a great evil, and most would no more consider eating a cigarette than smoking one. But who hasn’t also wondered about what staring at and living on screens 18 hours a day is doing to our eyes and our brains, not to mention our social skills and ability to actually talk to each other.

