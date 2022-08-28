You go to an event and meet a new person. A friend tells you they are buying a house. A cousin tells you about a cruise they are taking. In the past you might have wondered about her or the place or the trip, and asked around, trying to build up a more complete picture a piece at a time. That would have meant querying a mutual friend, a colleague who lives in that neighborhood, perhaps an associate who took a similar vacation.

No more. Now the first thing you do when you are alone is grab your phone or your keyboard. A few taps, and in seconds you have all the answers you need (or more correctly, are curious about): history, costs, experience, reviews. No middleman, but firsthand knowledge based on experience or real-life reporting, often from the very people to whom you were talking. Carly Simon said it best: We have no secrets, we tell each other everything.

