Language is a very fungible commodity. While there is no shortage of words and phrases, new ones are added, and old ones retired or repurposed on an ongoing basis. Some of them are specialized terms, used by a subset or even a subset of a subset of people: in that world they mean one thing, outside of it, something else. Others might start there, but then explode into general circulation at lightning speed. If you’re a mechanic and someone talks about play, they’re not referring to leisure time, but the tendency of a car to drift left or right. On the other hand, just three years ago if you had used the term “long haul” you were probably talking about trucking. Say that now, and people will make a sympathetic noise and ask you how long ago you first had COVID-19.
Take the term “virtual.” As recently as 10 years ago, the dictionary definition was something that was not quite the whole, original thing, but an approximation of it. Not a complete collapse, but pretty much falling apart. Not a real prisoner, but a person who doesn’t leave their home much. Not standing still, but traffic is moving very, very slowly. Use that term now, however, and 99 times out of 100 it refers to working from a remote location. While you can argue that a virtual employee is an approximation of an in-person one, you will likely lose that battle. Generally it refers more to a physical location away from an office or school, and not a person’s degree of commitment and attention to the task at hand.
Perhaps at least partially because I write this column, I tend to keep an eye out for the way language changes and adapts. None of what follows is revelatory, but in each case their continuing and increasing presence has caused a tickle in my ear that has caused me to take note. Some are here to stay, some are transient: as to which is which, only time will tell.
When I used it as a kid, my mother would admonish me that “hay was for horses.” Now our initial greeting to a person of “hello” has given way to “hi” which has ceded its ground to the non-equine version of “hey.” All can be used interchangeably without indicating a lack of respect, though the sliding scale is from formal to informal to casual. And since so much interaction takes place over text these days, the next stop, just like the artist formerly known as Prince, is likely to be an unpronounceable emoji. Smiley, happy face with arm waving, anyone?
When someone does something nice for me, or even merely adequate, I say, “I appreciate it.” That form of expression has been overtaken more and more by others saying to me “I appreciate you.” While effectively the same saying of positive recognition, the first seemingly refers to the act, while the second references the person. While not mutually exclusive (you can appreciate the act and hate the person or vice versa), the second has certainly gained momentum over the past few years, perhaps driven by a generational shift, our increasing focus on individuals or other factors.
Lastly in this outing is what one says when acknowledging something good but routine or expected. Maybe you are outlining a plan, or presenting a list to be considered, or summarizing the results of your efforts. Responses might have traditionally been “OK” or “Good.” “Nice” or even “Cool!” might have been used. More and more, however, the comeback is “Amazing!” While it might be, that exclamation was usually reserved for something above and beyond, not producing a rundown of possible restaurants for dinner. It harkens back to the Brits use of the term “Brilliant!” in the same context, though whenever I hear that I am reminded that I am not.
I fear I sound like the adults of a former time, and their comments about those kids and their rock and roll. But just as the music of the Beatles is all but considered classical, I suspect the same will happen in time with some of these and other linguistic advancements. Only one way to describe that: amazing.
