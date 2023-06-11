Language is a very fungible commodity. While there is no shortage of words and phrases, new ones are added, and old ones retired or repurposed on an ongoing basis. Some of them are specialized terms, used by a subset or even a subset of a subset of people: in that world they mean one thing, outside of it, something else. Others might start there, but then explode into general circulation at lightning speed. If you’re a mechanic and someone talks about play, they’re not referring to leisure time, but the tendency of a car to drift left or right. On the other hand, just three years ago if you had used the term “long haul” you were probably talking about trucking. Say that now, and people will make a sympathetic noise and ask you how long ago you first had COVID-19.

Take the term “virtual.” As recently as 10 years ago, the dictionary definition was something that was not quite the whole, original thing, but an approximation of it. Not a complete collapse, but pretty much falling apart. Not a real prisoner, but a person who doesn’t leave their home much. Not standing still, but traffic is moving very, very slowly. Use that term now, however, and 99 times out of 100 it refers to working from a remote location. While you can argue that a virtual employee is an approximation of an in-person one, you will likely lose that battle. Generally it refers more to a physical location away from an office or school, and not a person’s degree of commitment and attention to the task at hand.

