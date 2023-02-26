In psych speak, an identity crisis is a formal state of affairs, a period of uncertainty or confusion wherein you question who you are. Often associated with some life-changing event, it can occur if you get fired from a job or go through a divorce or experience a traumatic accident. More mundane happenings can also be a trigger: moving to a new place or even retirement can cause you to reevaluate your self-image. In reality it can occur at any time when events around you make you question what you thought you knew about yourself and the way you act and respond.

Rarely does it happen when you walk into a hardware store. And yet that’s where I found myself.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.