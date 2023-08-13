Ancient people believed dreams were omens of supernatural origin. Sigmund Freud thought they signified repressed desires. To Carl Jung, they expressed ancestral archetypes as well as personal emotions.

While some of my own nocturnal wanderings do seem like visitations from the great beyond, I think they actually are metaphors for feelings and situations I experience in my waking life. For example, when my youngest daughter was heading off to college, I dreamed I was sitting in an impossibly tall lifeguard’s chair watching her swim out to sea, oblivious to my warnings.

