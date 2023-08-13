Ancient people believed dreams were omens of supernatural origin. Sigmund Freud thought they signified repressed desires. To Carl Jung, they expressed ancestral archetypes as well as personal emotions.
While some of my own nocturnal wanderings do seem like visitations from the great beyond, I think they actually are metaphors for feelings and situations I experience in my waking life. For example, when my youngest daughter was heading off to college, I dreamed I was sitting in an impossibly tall lifeguard’s chair watching her swim out to sea, oblivious to my warnings.
The first time I dreamt about a family member’s death my grandmother was still alive, but growing increasingly forgetful and lame with arthritis. I dreamt I was riding on a train with her. Suddenly, Granny got up and hobbled toward the door leaning on her cane. I followed her. The train slowed to a stop and the door opened onto a dark platform. I took Granny’s arm to help her off, but a conductor blocked my way. “She needs me,” I protested.
“You can’t get off here,” he said. “It’s not your stop.”
I watched anxiously as my grandmother hobbled off into the darkness alone, and awoke with tears on my pillow. When I realized that it was only a dream I wasn’t much comforted because I knew my subconscious was preparing me for the inevitable.
As a child, I loved going to my grandparents’ big house overlooking the Hudson River. I careened down the steep driveway in a wooden wagon that had belonged to my mother, helped Grampa tend his rose garden, and climbed up the little pear trees to pick whatever fruit the squirrels had left for us. Inside the house were Chinese artifacts imported by my great-grandfather and an imposing portrait of my ancestors. On the piano, my beautiful young mother and aunt gazed dreamily out of ornate silver frames. Guest towels embroidered by my grandmother hung in the bathrooms and her crewel pillows adorned the velvet couch. The house often smelled ravishingly of roast beef and, at Christmas, of brandied plum pudding.
After my grandparents died, I dreamt of the house on Hudson Terrace. At first everything was as it had been in life. Granny and Grampa greeted me at the door, delighted to see me. “I thought you were dead!” I exclaimed. “That’s why I haven’t been to see you!” They chuckled indulgently at my silly mistake. “Don’t worry, dear,” they said. “We know how busy you are.”
The next time I had the dream, I had to look through the house to find them, and some of the furniture was missing. Finally, they were not in any of the rooms and strangers’ furniture had replaced the velvet couch and Chinese chair. I stopped dreaming about the house, having accepted that part of my childhood was gone.
As I age and lose so many family members and friends, my subconscious is hard at work trying to make sense of their disappearance.
My brother’s death from AIDS at age 41 was particularly painful for my family. One night I dreamt he walked into my bedroom in our childhood home. Overjoyed to find he was alive, I hugged him tight, then took him by the hand into our mother’s bedroom. “Mom,” I said, “Look, Randy’s here!” But my mother couldn’t see him and got very upset. When I awoke it occurred to me that perhaps Mom had not “seen” Randy as I had because in life she had not known he was gay until his illness forced him out of the closet.
People stay in character when they appear in my dreams. After my travel-loving father died, my dream avatar was astonished to run into him hurrying through an airport with a suitcase. “Dad!” I exclaimed. “What are you doing here? I thought you were dead!” He stopped long enough to give me a peck on the cheek. “I can’t die yet,” he said. “There are too many places I haven’t seen!”
Starting at age 10, I spent many happy hours at a summer cabin belonging to the family of my best friend Jody. After a gap of several decades, she returned to the neglected cabin and, when she stepped out onto the rickety second-story porch, it gave way. She fell to the ground, seriously injuring her back. After she recovered, we spent many happy weekends at the lake with our daughters and friends.
That came to an abrupt end in 2004 when Jody had surgery that was supposed to ease the back pain that had troubled her since the accident. She left the hospital early, collapsed and died. She was just 60.
It was not surprising that Jody made her post-mortem appearance to me on the dock at the lake. “Jody! “ I said in my dream. “Aren’t you dead?”
In life I looked up to Jody for her superior intellect. She used to get impatient when I expressed ignorance of something she thought I should know.
Now the dream-Jody stomped her foot with irritation and adamantly denied being dead. “You’re looking at me and talking to me, aren’t you?” she demanded. I had to admit I was but was also quite sure I had spoken at her funeral.
Although I felt I had to divorce my first husband, my guilt at hurting him surfaced in a dream I had shortly after he died in 2012. I came upon him sweeping the sidewalk in Harwood Court. When I expressed amazement that he was alive and asked him what he was doing, he explained that he’d had to get a job because I had stopped his Social Security and pension checks and closed his bank account.
Once again I found myself apologizing to a person I mistakenly thought was dead.
It’s been more than 10 years since the last of these loved ones died and while I still dream I am trying to call my mother and can’t because my phone is lost or broken, I no longer have “I thought you were dead” dreams. Now my dearly departed appear in my dreams unambiguously alive and doing ordinary things. On a superficial level, this indicates that I have come to terms with their physical disappearance from my life.
But I think the meaning is deeper than that — in a profound way my late family and friends are not dead. They are with me still and always in my memories and dreams.
