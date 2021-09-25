Robert Durst, real estate heir, 1961 Scarsdale High School graduate and probable killer of three people, has finally been convicted of the murder of one of them, his friend and confidante Susan Berman.
Durst’s wife Kathie disappeared in 1982 after the couple had an argument. The next day, someone claiming to be Kathie and believed to be Berman called Kathie’s medical school dean saying she was ill. In 2000, Berman was killed days before she was to meet with officials reopening the investigation into Kathie’s disappearance.
In 2001, Durst was hiding in Texas disguised as a mute woman with the name of an SHS classmate. When a neighbor, Morris Black, saw through his disguise and started asking questions, Durst killed him. He was acquitted in 2003, claiming self-defense.
Durst’s lies about his whereabouts when Berman was murdered, his likely motive for killing her and his admission of guilt to another friend culminated in his Sept. 17 murder conviction in California.
The bizarre life of Robert Durst is the subject of two documentaries and seven books, but there are too many loose ends to make a coherent story for public television’s “Masterpiece Mystery.”
The 40-year-old case would seem to be a natural for fictional British detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunny Khan in “The Unforgotten” — if only Kathie’s body had been found.
The plot of every “Unforgotten” series is set in motion by the discovery of a corpse or skeleton of someone apparently murdered between 20 and 40 years earlier. The detectives manage to identify the victim and find four people associated with him or her. Each one of the suspects appears to have been near the deceased at the time of the murder and each has some vulnerability or sketchy past. Unlike the Agatha Christie or contemporary “Midsomer Murders” in which people drop like flies, “The Unforgotten” takes four hourlong episodes to investigate one long-ago death.
In addition to the missing corpse, the Kathie Durst case fails to provide any credible explanations for her disappearance or any suspects besides her husband, a dead end for “Masterpiece” plotters. No one has come up with another plausible explanation for Berman’s murder, either.
The classic murder mystery usually concludes with the revelation of clues and Byzantine motives either by detectives like Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple, or by the killer himself, airing his grievances against the victim or bragging about how he planned to get away with murder. But real life seldom arranges itself in a compelling storyline with a firm resolution. So while it’s possible that Durst will come clean when he’s sentenced and tell all, it’s more likely he’ll continue to deny his guilt, depriving us of the satisfaction of seeing a mystery solved.
Thankfully, murder is not the everyday event it appears to be in the British and Australian towns depicted in PBS dramas. Murder mysteries are puzzles involving logic, evidence, clues and interpretations of motives and behavior. Fans of the genre enjoy guessing at the killer’s identity, seeing cases solved and the guilty taken away in handcuffs. Victims are seldom portrayed sympathetically, so their demise doesn’t interfere with fans’ pleasure. Even the other characters do not seem unduly upset.
That people love unearthing buried secrets is also evident from the plots of soap operas and popular women’s fiction. It is innocent enough — perhaps it’s even a healthy way of dealing with secret shame and anxiety about death. But the love of mysteries has a dark side — the tendency of many anxious Americans to indulge in conspiracy theories and imagine clandestine plotting by powerful people with evil motives. Instead of confusion, conspiracy theorists feel empowered by insights only they and likeminded friends possess.
Skepticism and the ability to detect subtle patterns are valuable skills for detectives, in fiction and in life. But they don’t necessarily help ordinary people struggling to understand life’s misfortunes. Some things really are as they seem, and some mysteries will never be fully solved, except on “Masterpiece.”
