It is sad to see the New York State Education Department become a player in the culture wars, threatening to ban the sports team name “raiders” because of some invented association with Native Americans.

For the record, the Scarsdale Raiders dropped the adjective “red” (which originally referred to the school color of Colgate University, not Native Americans) a long time ago. There is nothing intrinsically Native American about the word “raider,” as editor Valerie Abrahams notes in her recent editorial in the Inquirer. Furthermore, the school color isn’t even red, it’s maroon, a color not associated with the skin tone of any minority group. The Raiders mascot is Bandersnatch, a fictional dragonish creature invented by Lewis Carroll. Bandy has nothing whatever to do with Native Americans or their culture.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.