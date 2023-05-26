It is sad to see the New York State Education Department become a player in the culture wars, threatening to ban the sports team name “raiders” because of some invented association with Native Americans.
For the record, the Scarsdale Raiders dropped the adjective “red” (which originally referred to the school color of Colgate University, not Native Americans) a long time ago. There is nothing intrinsically Native American about the word “raider,” as editor Valerie Abrahams notes in her recent editorial in the Inquirer. Furthermore, the school color isn’t even red, it’s maroon, a color not associated with the skin tone of any minority group. The Raiders mascot is Bandersnatch, a fictional dragonish creature invented by Lewis Carroll. Bandy has nothing whatever to do with Native Americans or their culture.
Will the state next decree that red is racist and must henceforth be banned as a school color? What are the alternatives? Yellow invokes memories of “yellow peril” slurs against Asian Americans, so that’s out. “Black and brown” is a current way of referring to what we used to call “people of color,” so those should be avoided as well, as should white, the exclusionary color of privilege.
Red is also potentially offensive for its political symbolism, as is blue. Purple is for LGBTQ people, let’s not go there! What’s left? Green signifies the environmental movement, a Democratic Party priority, so no green, lest we incur the wrath of climate change deniers. Pink is for girls, gray is for oldies. That leaves just one color with no negative connotations — orange. How will fans distinguish their teams if all are clad in orange?
This State Education Department initiative is the kind of excess that gives “wokeness” a bad name and leads to indiscriminate banning of everything that might conceivably offend someone, somewhere, some day, an affliction of both the political right and the political left these days. It sometimes seems that liberals and conservatives are locked in a childish battle to see who can censor the most words and ideas beloved by the opposition.
Scarsdale should stand up against this nonsense, not meekly acquiesce out of some misplaced sense of guilt. The village has its faults, to be sure, but the school district is NOT guilty of racism in the naming of its high school teams! The board of education should protest the ban vigorously and encourage other targeted school districts to do the same.
If the state wants to go after our rec camps, that’s another matter, though personally, I think Wapetuck, Patthunke, Sagamore and the Lenape people would be pleased to be remembered in such a happy context.
