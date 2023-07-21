When I was growing up, traveling to the country of my father’s birth was an every-other-summer event for my family. If I had to sum up those trips in one word, the word would be luggage.
Packing for the trips began months ahead of time. It was a process only my parents seemed to understand, but, more importantly, it was a process only my dad enjoyed. In addition to loads of luggage packed with our belongings, he always filled at least four extra suitcases with clothing and other items to give to friends and relatives he had left behind when he immigrated to the U.S. This was an important ritual and his favorite part of the trip.
My mother, a native of Manhattan, found it infuriating that the process involved so much extra time and money, including the cost of buying new luggage because my dad had a habit of giving away even the suitcases once they were emptied. My mother was suspicious of his friends and relatives across the Atlantic, who eagerly, perhaps too eagerly, rummaged through those big, overstuffed suitcases to take what they wanted.
So every other summer, we would travel by plane, train, taxi and a fleet of the smallest cars imaginable, to reach my dad’s hometown, the tiny village of Spezzano Piccolo, halfway up Monte Scuro in Italy’s southern province of Calabria. There, my dad would be utterly happy for six long weeks, while his relatives and friends came to greet us and empty our bloated suitcases.
My dad would bring the visitors into the room where our luggage was stored and encourage them to take whatever they liked. And take they did. Day by day those bulging valises would slowly deflate, looking almost normal for a while, then collapsing when relieved of all that weight. My mom and I would go into the luggage room each day to see what was missing from each suitcase. If we skipped a day at luggage peeking, it really didn’t matter, for during the evening’s passeggiata, when every person in this tiny town walked around its one main street and piazza, we would spot my father’s friends and family wearing “I Love NY” T-shirts or red, white and blue neckties. We knew our suitcases had had visitors that day.
During our stay, all the women began to smell like whatever American perfume was popular that year and just about everyone sported jeans with Levi’s and Wrangler logos. We often marveled at the ease with which my father could make a small Italian village look like a New York City suburb.
At the end of our visit, my dad would always say, “I wish we had more to give out. Not everyone has visited and we are nearly out of merchandise.” Then he would ask us: “Are there a few items in your suitcases that you don’t need? Why lug everything back to New York?” My mother would roll her eyes and say, “You never said it was a nuisance to lug it all here.” But this was the moment when we needed to contribute items for distribution, and we reluctantly added what we could.
Packing for home was always easier; our suitcases weighed less and the extra pieces of luggage were already tucked away in their new owners’ homes.
Toward the end of our stay, many of the town’s people would stop by to give us items to bring back to New York — items such as handmade furniture scarves, Italian sausage, prosciutto, wheels of cheese and jars of olives. Just as we had dropped off bits and pieces of New York in their village, they sent us away with bits and pieces of Spezzano Piccolo.
It took me a long time to understand why my father was willing to lug all the cheese and pork back to New York, knowing the items would never get through customs. As we exited the plane at JFK, my mother, furious, would tell us the customs agents were busy setting their breakroom table to enjoy a feast of contraband from our Italian deli-smelling valises. My dad always said, “Don’t worry about it. The customs agents have to eat too.”
I often asked my father why he went through this pointless ritual for every trip to his hometown. He would just say, “Everyone’s a winner this way.” But I’ve come to realize that leaving the villagers with their dignity was more important than leaving them with our stuff and the Alitalia agents with a tasty imported meal.
— Susan Bouchard of New Rochelle is the executive vice president of Scarsdale Woman’s Club. She recently shared her memoir with the club members and submitted a shortened version for publication in the Inquirer.
