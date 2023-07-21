When I was growing up, traveling to the country of my father’s birth was an every-other-summer event for my family. If I had to sum up those trips in one word, the word would be luggage.

Packing for the trips began months ahead of time. It was a process only my parents seemed to understand, but, more importantly, it was a process only my dad enjoyed. In addition to loads of luggage packed with our belongings, he always filled at least four extra suitcases with clothing and other items to give to friends and relatives he had left behind when he immigrated to the U.S. This was an important ritual and his favorite part of the trip.

