The 51st anniversary of the arrival of the panda pair LingLing (a female) and HsingHsing (a male) at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo will be celebrated on April 16. Approximately 46 years ago, I had the fortune of a personal encounter with the American scientists who visited the hometown of the giant panda.
LingLing and HsingHsing, very first pair of pandas gifted to the United States, were presented by then-Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai to the American people during President Richard Nixon’s visit in 1972. Giant pandas are a unique, beloved creature around the world, known for their fluffiness, bamboo-munching habits, and appearance as living fossils, having existed on Earth much earlier than Homo sapiens. French missionary Armand David discovered a piece of giant panda skin at a farmer’s home in a mountain village in Baoxing, Sichuan Province of China in 1869. Based on this specimen, French zoologists scientifically named it the giant panda.
In 1977, I worked at the Chinese Association of Science and Technology (CAST), which is equivalent to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). As my responsibility was scientific interactions with the Americas and Oceania, I proposed to my superior the idea of inviting a Smithsonian Institute delegation to visit China for professional exchanges.
At that time, LingLing and HsingHsing were in their fifth year of residency at the National Zoo. After many layers of the approval process and paperwork on both sides, in November 1979, a Smithsonian delegation arrived in China and was received by then-Chinese Vice Premier Fang Yi. I served as their interpreter and partial tour guide. The 1979 initial visit was groundbreaking and led to a recommendation to send American conservation experts to China for further joint collaboration and research.
Fast forward to two years later, in April and May of 1981, a scientific group of animal care staff, researchers, conservationists and scientists from the Smithsonian Institute and Zoo landed in China for a three-week official visit. The visit was at the invitation of CAST, and formal talks were held on joint cooperation in conducting giant panda field ecological research and bird and animal fauna surveys in a panda reserve. The U.S. delegation included Ross B. Simons, assistant secretary of the Smithsonian Institution in charge of scientific research projects, as well as Dr. John F. Eisenberg and Dr. John Seidensticker from the National Zoo in Washington.
The joint task force then set foot in Sichuan’s Tangjiahe Nature Reserve to conduct a survey of the wild ecology and fauna of the giant panda. During the scientific exploration, American scientists used night vision equipment capable of detecting infrared light emitted by objects in the field of view. The device created a detailed temperature map called a thermal spectrum image by combining pulses emitted from the detector elements. The detector array could obtain high-resolution information in about 1/30 of a second, generating an image. This night vision device was essential for observing wildlife, allowing scientists to observe the entire ecology of pandas. The survey was a significant step forward in the breeding and study of pandas.
The investigation of the giant pandas in Tangjiahe was the first scientific survey of the wild ecology of pandas, followed by subsequent surveys. A year later, Smithsonian scientists published their first publication on natural panda reserves, which described the topography, flora and fauna, and management of three important panda reserves (Tangjiahe, Wanglang and Fengtongzhai) visited by American scientists for the first time. It is worth mentioning that Tangjiahe, also known as the “animal paradise,” is the ideal location for the expedition as it offers a diverse array of rare wild animals and plants and is one of the most important low-altitude nature reserves in the world.
Of course, the three-week trip wasn’t all about serious research trips in the field. During many of the local meals, the delegation members became big fans of Sichuan cuisine (The first McDonald’s wouldn’t open in China for another 10 years.) and they realized that their previous perception of Sichuan dishes was a bit flawed because Sichuan cuisine isn’t just spicy, spicy and more spicy. In reality, authentic Sichuan spiciness is a perfect blend of numbness and fragrance. Two cooking enthusiasts politely insisted on entering the kitchen to learn how to cook the authentic Sichuan dish, mapo tofu, from the local chefs.
No VIP treatment is complete without a feast at the renowned Peking roast duck, a cultural icon that has been perfected over centuries. On their last day of the trip in Beijing, the group was treated by their host to a farewell banquet, which included a surprise tour of the back kitchen to watch the preparation of this famous dish, renowned for its meticulous preparation. The chef explained that only the highest quality, fresh and tender ducks with minimal fat are chosen. After being thoroughly cleaned, the whole duck is hung to air-dry for several hours at room temperature. The chef then stuffs the duck’s belly with a mixture of “secret spices” and roasts it in a wood-fired oven until the skin is crispy and golden brown and the meat inside is succulent and tender. Before serving the roasted duck, the waiter demonstrated their duck carving artful skill.
Turns out, it is not just about separating the legs and wings, or removing the skin from the breast — it’s about understanding the balance between the crispy skin and tender meat, and ensuring that each slice is cut with precision, creating a visually stunning and delicious dish.
After raising a toast (with maotai, a drink also known as “fire bomb”) to friendship and joint scientific exploration, the guests finally got to taste Peking roast duck for the very first time. The perfectly balanced crispy skin and tender meat combined with warm pancakes, scallions and hoisin sauce was simply divine. It was a feast that surpassed all of their expectations and left them wanting more. One member made a serious proclamation: “When I retire, I’m going to open a restaurant that serves the best roasted Peking duck and authentic Sichuan cuisine you can find in the U.S.A.!”
To this day, whenever I dine in a restaurant serving Peking duck and Sichuan cuisine, I can’t resist the urge to ask the waiter or waitress, “Is your owner an American zoologist who visited China over 40 years ago?”
— Baochen Zhu is a part-time resident of Scarsdale.
