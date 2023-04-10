Giant panda photo

Giant pandas have played an important part in U.S.-China diplomacy. The first pair arrived at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in 1972.

The 51st anniversary of the arrival of the panda pair LingLing (a female) and HsingHsing (a male) at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo will be celebrated on April 16. Approximately 46 years ago, I had the fortune of a personal encounter with the American scientists who visited the hometown of the giant panda.

LingLing and HsingHsing, very first pair of pandas gifted to the United States, were presented by then-Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai to the American people during President Richard Nixon’s visit in 1972. Giant pandas are a unique, beloved creature around the world, known for their fluffiness, bamboo-munching habits, and appearance as living fossils, having existed on Earth much earlier than Homo sapiens. French missionary Armand David discovered a piece of giant panda skin at a farmer’s home in a mountain village in Baoxing, Sichuan Province of China in 1869. Based on this specimen, French zoologists scientifically named it the giant panda.

