The most recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, prepared and reviewed by thousands of scientists and experts from 195 countries, conclude that barring immediate concerted efforts to tame carbon pollution from fossil fuels, our world could be unrecognizable by the end of the century — within the lifetime of a child born today.

Climate deterioration marked by worsening fires, floods, droughts and extreme weather is already tracking worse than scientists’ predictions. Mass migrations, geopolitical upheavals, biodiversity loss and ecosystem disruptions are some of its other perils. For instance, as this winter ended without a sufficient stretch of deep frost, we could see an overabundance of all kinds of pests right here in Westchester in the spring and summer.

