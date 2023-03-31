The most recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, prepared and reviewed by thousands of scientists and experts from 195 countries, conclude that barring immediate concerted efforts to tame carbon pollution from fossil fuels, our world could be unrecognizable by the end of the century — within the lifetime of a child born today.
Climate deterioration marked by worsening fires, floods, droughts and extreme weather is already tracking worse than scientists’ predictions. Mass migrations, geopolitical upheavals, biodiversity loss and ecosystem disruptions are some of its other perils. For instance, as this winter ended without a sufficient stretch of deep frost, we could see an overabundance of all kinds of pests right here in Westchester in the spring and summer.
Mending our energy-extravagant ways will be a challenge, so it behooves us to kickstart the easiest actions without delay. Transitioning construction to all-electric buildings in New York state is one such impactful move that would actually save money and is worthwhile for its health and economic benefits alone.
With the U.S. becoming the world’s largest exporter of liquified natural gas, the era of cheap natural gas is over. The tens of thousands of new gas customers each year create enormous extra demand that adds to supply strains. Most New Yorkers are unaware that new gas hookups with service lines and meters costing thousands of dollars each are mostly given away for free and their cost is tacked onto everyone’s delivery charges. Not only would it be cheaper to construct and power new buildings with highly efficient and reliable cold-climate ground- and air-source heat pumps, it could also offer cost reprieve to existing gas customers.
According to the 2022 Clean Energy Industry Report, building electrification and energy-efficiency is the largest segment of New York’s clean energy jobs that grew 13% over five years. Mount Kisco-based Dandelion Energy has never stopped hiring since installing its first geothermal heat pump in 2018 and has expanded into three neighboring states. Each year, its systems enable hundreds of new households to start heating and cooling their homes without paying astronomical utility bills or polluting their neighborhoods. Due to generous tax credits from the federal Inflation Reduction Act, the more heat pumps we install, the fewer federal tax dollars will flow out of the state. The outdoor pollution from fossil fuels in New York’s buildings is estimated to be responsible for about 2,000 deaths each year, with about $22 billion in associated health care costs. Similarly, indoor pollution from leakage and combustion of gas is linked to myriad health risks, including asthma among children and dementia among the elderly.
None of these benefits have prevented the fossil-fuel industry and its allies from attempting to sow fear, uncertainty and doubt about our clean energy future with scaremongering over grid capacity and reliability and with culture wars over gas stoves. A bulk of southern Westchester County has been under a gas moratorium for over three years. Not only did the sky not fall as some had warned, the county experienced robust population and economic growth outpacing the rest of the state. As a bonus, we built some fabulous modern, healthy all-electric homes and buildings and showed what is possible when we leave fossil fuels behind.
Our electric grid is stressed in the summer while the heat pumps add to the winter electricity demand. Major utilities like Con Edison support all-electric new construction to begin an orderly transition to a pollution-free buildings sector. According to the Energy Information Administration, almost 60% of U.S. homes already rely on electricity for cooking.
Even fossil-fueled heating doesn’t work during power failures without expensive generators. A look at poweroutage.us would reveal that beyond severe weather events, power outages are uncommon. However, almost every winter day, HVAC technicians and plumbers rush to rescue thousands of customers with broken boilers, furnaces and water heaters.
Washington state recently mandated electric heat pumps for heating, cooling and hot water in all new buildings starting July 2023. The prohibition on fossil-fuel hookups in new construction in New York City and Montreal, which is colder than most of New York state, will start phasing in starting 2024. The technology is ready and economical; all we need for saving money while saving lives is to muster the political courage to stand up to special interests and hasten the transition to all-electric buildings. Hopefully, our legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul would do just that.
Anshul Gupta is a research scientist and a member of the Westchester chapter of the Climate Reality Project.
