Thursday, March 3, marked the second anniversary of the COVID-19 outbreak in Westchester County. Local officials, physicians and religious leaders gathered that afternoon to share stories from their journey through the pandemic. They reflected on the many words that had rarely been used or even thought of before: mass vaccinations, drive-through testing, refrigerator trucks, PPE, PPP, orange zones, red zones. Their program was punctuated by music, prayers and poetry to remember the 2,687 Westchester residents and so many others we’ve lost, and the sacrifices that have been made by so many.
Three clergy members offered interfaith prayers and consolation. Excerpts are published here to comfort and bring hope at this difficult time.
Rabbi Howard Goldsmith, Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester
“COVID-19 narrowed our lives in unimaginable ways. We had to go into our homes, move online and cut ourselves off from our dearest loved ones. We balanced on the narrow bridge of safety with masks and social distancing, and testing and hope. And we knew that to veer from the tightrope could end with sickness and even death. And we have known death. Even in recent weeks we have lost dear members of our communities; treasured family members and close friends are no longer with us. We mourn them. We miss them. We honor them by striving to carry on their legacies in the ways we live our lives.
“The rabbis of the Talmud taught that saving a life is the highest of commandments. Thankfully, the new antiviral treatments are making us safer. It will allow us to approach a new, more recognizable normal, even as we remain vigilant for the sake of those who are in greater danger, for the sake of us all.
“The whole world is a narrow bridge. And the secret is not to be afraid. A danger remains but relying on science with our commitment to keeping one another safe and with our faith in a power greater than ourselves, we can leave fear behind and walk confidently into the future.”
Imam Shaffieq Chace, Muslim community of Westchester
“If we can unite to fight a virus of this magnitude — all of mankind could unite — when it was impossible in terms of the technology we had and in terms of the medical events that we had [but] we were able to come up with a vaccine to beat this virus … If we can unite with the lesson learned from the virus, and unite in this spirit, then we can fight hate. We can fight inequality. We can fight racism. We can even stop the tyrant in Eastern Europe if we can unite like we united in this crisis. I think that’s one of the most profound lessons; if we can come together and unite in faith and unite our politics, we can accomplish anything.
“In the Quran, there’s a passage that says all of us will be tested; with a little bit of fear and the loss of wealth and with loss of loved ones … But the best of us are those who persevere with patience.”
Rev. Timothy Dalton, First Baptist Church, White Plains
“Each of us has been affected in some way, not equally, but in some way, by this pandemic. We remember that two years ago we had our county’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus. None of us could have imagined then where this journey would take us ... Today we remember and we grieve the family and friends who are near and dear to us whom we lost. Today we remember their stories. Their smiles, their voices, their dreams and their continuing impact on our lives. We embody their legacies today.
“Let us remember that we are not alone in our grief. In the Christian tradition, we read about Jesus who wept with those who were grieving and was moved with compassion towards those who had lost loved ones. May we too be so moved. May we too act with kindness toward our neighbor.
“God, please bring restoration and hope to the families still struggling with the scars that this pandemic has left upon them. These scars can never be removed and that’s OK. They tell the story of a deep connection and a deep love. They tell the story of our loved ones and dear friends and their enduring impact on our lives. And … we will carry them for the rest of our days.”
