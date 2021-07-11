We rarely take the opportunity to praise village employees, but with the retirement this week of Steve Pappalardo, a public servant in Scarsdale for 33 years, we want to reflect and show appreciation, because we think his dedication to his chosen career in municipal government is remarkable.
From a reporter’s perspective, Steve has always been responsive, always steady and willing to go the extra mile to get an answer for even the most difficult questions. He never showed his colors better than during an emergency, such as the 2008 financial crisis, Tropical Storms Irene and Lee in 2011, Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Tropical Storm Isaias (2020), and especially during the most stressful time of all —the COVID-19 pandemic, when he swiftly put the village on an austerity budget and set up a plan to maintain essential services and keep everyone safe while village staff switched to remote work or shifts of cohorted work crews.
Through the years, if there was something that needed attention, no matter when, he was there. After the State and Local Tax (SALT) deductions were removed by the federal government at the end of 2019, for example, Steve rallied his staff and worked tirelessly during Christmas break to help the village quickly set up a charitable fund to accept donations as a pass-through for tax purposes.
The mayors we canvassed all used the same word for Steve’s tenure: exemplary. They said the environment he created was truly exceptional — one that was laser-focused on the best interests of the village and its residents.
“There was never a question that what was best for Scarsdale was always his priority,” former Mayor Marc Samwick said. “He worked above and beyond what was needed and always in a calm, rational and reasonable manner with an enormous amount of thought, and he really did lead by example.”
When current Mayor Jane Veron paid tribute to Steve at his final public meeting June 22, she recalled a project she worked on years ago for her neighborhood association, when as a village official Steve could have told her all the reasons she couldn’t move forward. But instead he put her at ease and helped her get the outcome the residents desired.
Many residents have appreciated Steve’s flexibility and his pleasant and attentive style, his willingness to accept their concerns and either explain decisions or consider whether a decision needed an adjustment. That careful attention to the concerns of others is what set Steve apart. As former Mayor Dan Hochvert said, “You don’t get a guy in that position who’s any better.”
So, you ask, who’s going to fill these big shoes? We don’t know much about the search — it’s moving forward primarily in executive session — but we do know a field of 56 candidates has been narrowed to 14 semi-finalists whom the trustees will interview in-person later this month. When former village manager Al Gatta retired in 2015, in a matter of days the news broke that his replacement would be Steve Pappalardo, which, frankly, was no surprise and well deserved. But times have changed and the desire for voice and choice has grown among Scarsdale residents, so the public will be invited to meet the finalists at some point, presumably not over the summer.
We agree that the public should have some say in the process for the sake of transparency and community engagement. The downside, however, is that it will take longer to reach a conclusion, which means there probably won’t be a new manager until late this year or next year.
But fear not: there’s a well-trained staff onboard, thanks to Steve’s hiring and mentoring throughout his tenure, and we anticipate Deputy Mayor Rob Cole, who served us well as the point person fielding questions and concerns during the pandemic, will do his best to keep things humming as he steps in as interim manager.
In the meantime, as Steve begins his retirement alongside his family and his wife Margaret — who deserve abundant credit for supporting him throughout his dedicated career in Scarsdale — join us in wishing farewell to the manager who has done so much for the village in a job that requires more than most people realize.
