Anyone raising a daughter in Scarsdale or Edgemont who participated in Girl Scouts knows that having the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House to call a home is an essential part of that experience. Girl Scouts and their leaders — even the broader Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson (GSHH) council to which Scarsdale and Edgemont Girl Scouts (SEGS) belong — have used the house on Wayside Lane as a meeting and event space for more than 80 years; they use it for leaders’ meetings, troop meetings, activities, community service projects, overnights and some council-led programs.
That’s why dozens of current SEGS leaders and troops came to village hall Tuesday to voice their desire to work with the village to keep the house dedicated to and owned by Scouts, rather than sell it to the village as GSHH, which owns the house, has proposed.
The village says GSHH has defaulted on a lease agreement to share the cost of maintenance and repairs on the house. Although GHSS owns the building, there’s a lease agreement, because the village owns the property on which it stands. That contract, in place since 1994, recognizes a partnership and cost-sharing for capital improvements and maintenance of the house.
The Betty Taubert Girl Scout House is not only a place for girls to participate in activities that focus on resourcefulness, collaboration and leadership skills, it provides a place for Scouts to make new friends, teach one another and feel a part of something larger than one’s self.
A former Scarsdale Girl Scout recently said: “The Girl Scout House was a safe space to learn, grow and collaborate with each other — I cannot picture Scouting without a home that operates as a meeting space and so much more.”
The house on Wayside Lane is brimming with SEGS history and has been the lifeblood of our local Scouts for years. According to the New York Heritage Collection online, Scarsdale’s first Girl Scout House opened at 32 Wayside Lane in 1941 to “accommodate the growing numbers” of troops as scouting became increasingly popular in the village. Girl Scouts as well as many other local organizations used it as a space for meetings and events. After the original house burned to the ground in a fire in August 1979, “an ambitious fundraising campaign” was launched and a new house was built on the same foundation. The new building was dedicated in 1982, and is now known as the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House as a tribute to Scarsdale resident Betty Taubert, who created a legacy as a dedicated SEGS leader in the 1960s-70s.
As we consider the future of the building, rather than pointing fingers, let’s focus on solutions. If the village has the ability to make repairs, let’s get it done. If funding is needed for those repairs, let the Girl Scouts take time to fundraise. If they want a seat at the table, they must broach both GSHH and the village to jumpstart the village/Girl Scout partnership. That partnership has worked for many decades. It has been an outstanding example of collaboration — exactly what we want our Girl Scouts to exemplify.
Stand with the Scouts as they strive to keep a home of their own. Rally for their cause and make your voices heard, as so many Scouts and their supporters did this week in village hall.
