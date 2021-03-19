The long-awaited opening of the newly renovated Scarsdale Public Library has finally arrived, delayed since last fall due to the pandemic. But hours and access are very limited, as the library leadership is taking a cautious approach, opening the doors exclusively to Scarsdale cardholders, by appointment only. Those eager to browse the stacks more freely will have to wait until April, assuming COVID-19 case numbers stay low.
Executive Director Beth Bermel said the library was not provided with any official guidelines for safe opening protocols, so they’re following the example set by other libraries in Westchester. She noted other Westchester libraries that opened in the fall had to shut down due to the post-holiday surge in positive coronavirus cases. But the positivity rate — 3.8-3.9% for the current 14-day cycle — is “trending to a level we are comfortable with,” Bermel said, and they will reassess the library schedule every couple of weeks while “keeping an eye on the numbers.”
A big impetus to reopen came on March 17 when the library staff became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations as public service employees. The staff is smaller now than before the renovation, and as they add more in-person check-in and check-out service, they may have to cut back on curbside service, which is very labor intensive, Bermel said. Eventually, her plan is to increase the staff and the library hours and reopen the reading and study spaces as public health concerns subside.
For now, browsing sessions limited to 10 people per half hour, and just two per reservation, can’t possibly meet demand — everyone from students and older adults to parents with young children are eager to check out the new library. Appointments are filling up fast so book yours today at https://bit.ly/2Q7LB8E.
