With the schools being the main draw and our only real industry, it’s a big deal when there’s a new top administrator — the CEO, if you will — in the district. This year, we have a new face in both Scarsdale and Edgemont.

Dr. Kenneth Hamilton officially joined Edgemont as superintendent of schools on July 1, and Dr. Drew Patrick was appointed interim superintendent, replacing Dr. Thomas Hagerman who resigned in May. Since then, Patrick has led several school board meetings in his new role, while Hamilton presided over his first board meeting in July. There is excitement in both communities as residents get to know the new leadership and hear about their goals.

