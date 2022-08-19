With the schools being the main draw and our only real industry, it’s a big deal when there’s a new top administrator — the CEO, if you will — in the district. This year, we have a new face in both Scarsdale and Edgemont.
Dr. Kenneth Hamilton officially joined Edgemont as superintendent of schools on July 1, and Dr. Drew Patrick was appointed interim superintendent, replacing Dr. Thomas Hagerman who resigned in May. Since then, Patrick has led several school board meetings in his new role, while Hamilton presided over his first board meeting in July. There is excitement in both communities as residents get to know the new leadership and hear about their goals.
Hamilton told us he has not set a specific agenda yet; rather, he is investing his time in learning and listening. Since April he has hosted focus groups or one-on-one meetings with stakeholders — parents, community groups and civic associations; past and present school board members; and representatives for school-based groups like the PTA/PTSA and CHILD, the special education support group. To get the students’ perspective, Hamilton said he’s looking to create a superintendent’s student advisory council through which students can share their views and concerns.
Ultimately, he will work with the school board to establish priorities, starting with three “buckets” revealed in his learning and listening campaign: teacher morale, communication and curriculum.
The district will soon need to hire a new assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment to take over the position vacated when Michael Curtin left to join Blind Brook Schools in July. Once the new head of curriculum is in place, Hamilton said a district goal would be to create a “consistent plan” that everyone — parents, staff and students — can count on.
To improve communication, Hamilton wants to bring on a public information officer, and he’s working with IT staff to revamp the district’s website. He said district communication with the community will be especially crucial when the major construction projects set forth in Edgemont’s $54 million voter-approved 2021capital bond begin. The first phase was supposed to start this summer but for a variety of reasons has been pushed to 2023. The design and planning, however, are continuing apace.
In Scarsdale, Dr. Patrick, who joined the district as head of HR in 2016, is looking to further develop the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiative while adding well-being to the mix (in the Inquirer’s Back to the School section this week, he suggests WIDE as the new acronym).
He’s also working with staff on the review and possible revamp of the high school’s Advanced Topics curriculum — pursuant to a report issued in March by the Tri-State Consortium. And, with assistant superintendent for curriculum Edgar McIntosh and faculty, there is the implementation of the district’s new Reveal Math program in the elementary schools.
As interim superintendent, Patrick has been quite welcoming and willing to engage with members of the community and local media. That’s one main reason why, as the district’s search for new superintendent continues, we hope the school board gives him serious consideration when evaluating qualified candidates. (An update on that topic is on the board of education meeting agenda Monday, Aug. 22.)
Both of these school leaders seem personable and approachable. We look forward to hearing more from them as the 2022-23 school year unfolds. The superintendents’ conference days for teachers and staff will take place on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in Scarsdale, and on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 in Edgemont. Classes start Tuesday, Sept. 6.
