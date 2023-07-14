I haven’t patronized the Scarsdale Municipal Pool for the past 10 years, not since our children stopped going there, my career became full time, and we found other places to recreate on weekends.
But this summer, one day after I turned 65, I signed up for a pool membership at the senior rate. What a bargain, and I can bring two friends or family members by paying a $15 guest fee for each.
I have already been to the pool half a dozen times and brought a guest each time. Frankly, I did not expect to enjoy the local pool as much as I do now. Nor did I expect to save a life there.
Here’s the story: During a recent visit to the pool, I was cruising around in the main pool’s leisure lane, which is reserved for adults age 18 and up. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a small child, about 3 feet tall, running along the edge of the pool near me. He stopped short, then suddenly jumped in the water where it’s way over his head at 4 feet 6 inches deep. He went straight down toward the bottom. I darted quickly over and pulled him up. He coughed a bit and looked somewhat stunned. I tried to assure him he was OK and I asked where his momma was. I waved to the lifeguard sitting in the nearby chair and, less than a minute later, a pool employee came over and took the boy from my arms, away from the pool water.
The boy squirmed out of the man’s arms and bolted to the diving pool, where he scrambled up the ladder. The swift-footed pool employee scooped the boy off and away from the diving pool.
Soon enough, the boy’s mother appeared, looking frantic, but with enough presence of mind to hug the child in her arms, and turn to thank me. “God bless you,” she said. She said she had lost track of him only for a moment while she was with her younger child in the medium pool. When I went to check on him later, his mom told me he’s a runner and thanked me again for my actions.
Never in a million years would I have anticipated facing such a range of emotions at the community pool, and I can’t help but think if I had not been there that day … how would events have played out? I am sure the pool lifeguards would have come to the rescue, but I was there, at the right place at the right time, and I am so glad I was able to help this child and his mother. Opportunities to truly make a tangible difference in life come along so rarely, but when they do, they remind us of the value in being able to help others in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.