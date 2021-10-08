It feels like only yesterday when I was standing with John Auerbacher in his backyard, talking about native plant species for my first article in the Inquirer. Sadly, he passed away a year ago, but I can still feel John’s excitement pulse through me. That was my introduction to this village, and I want you all to know that I leave with that same, excited feeling.
We’ve all gone through so much since then, and I’ve learned so much about what it means to be a local journalist. Not only did I learn to pivot constantly during the state of emergency brought on by the pandemic, I also learned how to reline concrete pipes, what happens to flood waters during a torrential downpour, how to read a village budget, how to try (and try again) to create your own village and, most importantly, how to talk with people and get on their level.
It’s been a privilege to share so many incredible times with this community — you have generously opened your homes, your board meetings and sometimes your hearts, all in the interest of telling a story together.
This is my last week with the Inquirer, and I’d just like to thank all of you, in Scarsdale, Edgemont, Hartsdale and beyond for your graciousness. I’d also like to thank this wonderful newspaper for existing. If you’re reading this right now, you must know how special this newspaper truly is. Growing up in Eastchester, I never had a local newspaper like this, with reporters going to meetings and talking with residents about their thoughts. My parents, who often read the Inquirer to see my articles, would tell me, “Imagine if we had this newspaper here in Eastchester.”
So I implore you all, imagine if this newspaper you’re holding right now wasn’t here. How much would you not know about your village? How much would you miss that important information? As I move onto my next journey in journalism, I will never forget the importance of local journalism. I hope you will not either.
— Nicholas Perrone
Scarsdale Inquirer reporter, March 22, 2019 to Oct. 8, 2021
