Banks and most offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, a national holiday that now has little to do with military cemeteries and memorials.
Perhaps that shouldn’t be surprising. Many holidays, religious and secular alike, have evolved away from their original purpose. Memorial Day, and the three-day-long weekend it delivers as a bonus, designates the unofficial beginning of summer, a season that is bookended by Labor Day, another national holiday that now has little to do with organized labor.
How do most Americans spend Memorial Day? Though our antecedents visited cemeteries and decorated military graves with small flags, our generation is more likely to gather for picnics and barbecues. Last year of course was an exception, as we sheltered in place due to the oppressive COVID-19 pandemic. But this year as we emerge cautiously from isolation, let’s give Memorial Day new relevance. If you plan to visit the Scarsdale Municipal Pool, which starts its 2021 season on Saturday, step into the Memorial Garden at American Legion Post 52 (it’s right next to the pool on Mamaroneck Road). There you can view the memorials for the wars and Scarsdale’s heroes, as well as victims of 9/11, and think of the generation of military families whose fallen loved ones served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
As Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. said, Memorial Day “celebrates and solemnly reaffirms from year to year a national act of enthusiasm and faith.” On Monday, take time to reaffirm and remember. Then, as you stand over the grill or shuck the corn, acknowledge your debt to those who’ve made an unimaginable sacrifice.
