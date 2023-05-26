In 2007, Scarsdale High School moved to replace Advanced Placement (AP) courses with Advanced Topics (AT) courses developed by Scarsdale faculty. It was not an easy decision, but it was deemed best for Scarsdale students. The professionals at SHS made the change to AT because they wanted our students to succeed; they created AT to reclaim the importance of learning for its own sake, not just to get into the “best” college and from there to proceed to the “best” job making the most money. Scarsdale faculty takes pride not only in the colleges to which graduates are admitted, but in challenging and inspiring students while they are in high school. Thus the AT curriculum came to be.
Now 16 years later, the discussions on Monday during the school board’s AT review were admirably open and school officials were responsive to questions and suggestions from the community. It was nothing like the intense debates during the pandemic era, when some parents questioned the judgment of the teachers, administration and school board.
The Advanced Topics review showed that replacing AP courses with home-grown AT courses provides more challenging, creative and meaningful learning outcomes than the overloaded, test-driven AP curricula. Evidence provided by alumni surveys and testimonials supports that as well.
We find the support for Advanced Topics compelling and the enthusiasm of the teachers and administrators contagious. Instilling a lifelong love of learning, after all, is a district goal.
It’s also clear from college admissions personnel that the reaction to Scarsdale’s bold experiment has been overwhelmingly positive and their relationship with Scarsdale’s deans continues to be strong.
But the issue does have other dimensions — not only how the change has affected college admissions but also how important are AP exams for college placement. Some current and former Scarsdale students and parents say the extra test prep needed for those who opt to take AP exams adds pressure and creates anxiety. Since APs remain a national standard and therefore an easy way of comparing students (they also can give students certain advantages after admission) some students want more AP exam preparation incorporated into the AT curriculum, in part because doing well on AP exams could boost their college career by enabling them to place into more advanced courses and, in some cases, to graduate early, thereby saving on tuition and getting a headstart in the job market.
While renewing its commitment to the AT curricula, Scarsdale must develop a clear path to prepare its students for AP exams. Let the discussions continue. Let the concerns be heard. Let creativity flourish and stress subside! In the end, we are confident that Scarsdale will remain a school district for others to emulate.
