In 2007, Scarsdale High School moved to replace Advanced Placement (AP) courses with Advanced Topics (AT) courses developed by Scarsdale faculty. It was not an easy decision, but it was deemed best for Scarsdale students. The professionals at SHS made the change to AT because they wanted our students to succeed; they created AT to reclaim the importance of learning for its own sake, not just to get into the “best” college and from there to proceed to the “best” job making the most money. Scarsdale faculty takes pride not only in the colleges to which graduates are admitted, but in challenging and inspiring students while they are in high school. Thus the AT curriculum came to be. 

Now 16 years later, the discussions on Monday during the school board’s AT review were admirably open and school officials were responsive to questions and suggestions from the community. It was nothing like the intense debates during the pandemic era, when some parents questioned the judgment of the teachers, administration and school board.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.