At this time of year, school districts begin to draft the next school calendar and set the dates for school closures. Here in Scarsdale, students are advocating for a more inclusive school calendar next year that would add a day off for the Asian Lunar New Year, a day for Diwali, which is celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains, and additional days off to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, two cultural holidays of Muslim origin. The students are circulating a petition to raise awareness and support for school to close on those days, which so far has garnered more than 200 signatures, each of which represents multiple family members.

For the past few years, Scarsdale has been expanding its commitment to student and staff wellness and seeking to embrace diversity, elevate multiculturalism and expand inclusion in school policies and practices. With that in mind, school administrators are responding to the students’ advocacy by exploring how the specified holidays might be added to the calendar. Kudos to the district for heeding the call. We know it won’t be easy. The state requires public schools to be in session a minimum of 180 days a year, and many dates are reserved for testing, federal holidays and so on.

