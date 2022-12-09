At this time of year, school districts begin to draft the next school calendar and set the dates for school closures. Here in Scarsdale, students are advocating for a more inclusive school calendar next year that would add a day off for the Asian Lunar New Year, a day for Diwali, which is celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains, and additional days off to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, two cultural holidays of Muslim origin. The students are circulating a petition to raise awareness and support for school to close on those days, which so far has garnered more than 200 signatures, each of which represents multiple family members.
For the past few years, Scarsdale has been expanding its commitment to student and staff wellness and seeking to embrace diversity, elevate multiculturalism and expand inclusion in school policies and practices. With that in mind, school administrators are responding to the students’ advocacy by exploring how the specified holidays might be added to the calendar. Kudos to the district for heeding the call. We know it won’t be easy. The state requires public schools to be in session a minimum of 180 days a year, and many dates are reserved for testing, federal holidays and so on.
But school districts have the leeway to make their own calendars, with school board approval. Several religious holidays, including Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Good Friday, have been on the calendar for years. New York City schools recently added Diwali to next year’s calendar, and several others, particularly in the New York Metro area, have already added the holidays our students are seeking.
Schools can be creative as the dates of some holidays do vary. For example, the day Christmas falls on each year lets school vary how many days winter break will be. In years when Eid or Diwali or Lunar New Year occur on a weekend, their observance would not require school closures, and thus, winter break in December or other breaks could be expanded.
And what about the break in February? Presidents’ Day was expanded to a week off for many schools in the Northeast during the oil crisis in the 1970s. Do we still need a whole week off at that time? Why not consider condensing February break into a four or five-day weekend, thereby freeing up a few days for other observances? With remote learning options, maybe snow days will no longer be necessary. Or, maybe could we start school a few days earlier in August.
Given all the variables, we expect the district will need to establish a process for adding or deleting school closure dates in the future. Scarsdale School officials say they are looking at multiple options and will present their findings Dec. 19, then seek public and school board feedback.
As our communities become increasingly diverse, adding days off from school to observe diverse religious or cultural holidays will send a significant message and will help children feel more included. It will also provide psychological benefits by relieving students of the pressure of having to choose between school obligations and their family’s observances. On those special days they should be free to focus on spending the day with their loved ones rather than stressed about school.
In a community that strives to be warm, welcoming and inclusive, it’s incumbent on our schools to build a calendar that honors the entire community. Doing so will significantly boost our collective morale and pride. It will signal the school district’s intention to reflect the values of this increasingly diverse community. Rather than make children miss classes or assignments when they take time off for their family observance, let’s give them time to delight in their own cultures and in their classmates’ cultures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.