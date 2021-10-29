New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law Oct. 28 three bills to restrict so-called “ghost guns,” which are easily manufactured guns for which you can get parts off the internet; they are not serialized, which has made it difficult for law enforcement personnel to trace them. And, until now, ghost guns could be purchased online without a background check. Sales of these dangerous weapons surged during the COVID-19 pandemic (479% increase in ghost gun seizures across the state in the past three years), and they have become a serious threat to the safety of New Yorkers.
The new laws will go a long way to keeping these guns off New York’s streets, and the legislation will definitely save lives.
The Jose Webster Untraceable Firearms Act, named for a 16-year-old New Yorker who died from gun violence, bans the sale and possession of ghost guns and requires all guns to be serialized so law enforcement can trace their sale.
The Scott J. Beigel Unfinished Receivers Act, named for the hero teacher of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, expressly bans the sale and possession of “unfinished frames or receivers” which can be easily built into an AR-15 by anyone other than a licensed gunsmith or firearms dealer.
A third act adds firearms designed to resemble toys to the definition of a “disguised gun.”
The push for this new legislation is a heartening example of grassroots advocacy. Volunteers from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a movement fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence, were instrumental advocates for the new legislation.
In April, the group held a virtual “advocacy day” to press for the passage of these bills. More than 400 volunteers participated and pushed for legislative support for the bills. The fact that the bills were enacted into law “goes to show how citizen activism can truly make a difference,” according to Scarsdale resident Patricia Colella, who leads state membership at Moms Demand Action. She said the group is “thrilled” this legislation was signed into law and is “proud” of all the activists in the state who pressed for this important legislation and used their advocacy skills to make it happen.
We commend these citizen activists and we expect this legislation will bring us closer to an end to the gun violence epidemic.
