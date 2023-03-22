A groundbreaking new effort to help older Westchester adults age in place was announced last week. We’re excited about the commonsense approach it is taking to address one of our area’s thorniest housing problems.
Westchester County Habitat for Humanity introduced a home repair and energy efficiency program, Aging in Place. AIP aims to improve the quality of life for senior adults, Westchester Habitat said in the announcement, “enabling them to live safely and independently in their homes, close to family and friends, while saving them money and reducing their carbon footprint.”
Many seniors in Westchester face a dual challenge. Not only are they struggling to make ends meet on fixed incomes, but their homes are likely to need structural repairs and equipment upgrades to improve safety and mobility. The 2019 Westchester County Housing Needs Assessment noted more than 30% of the homes throughout Westchester County were built before 1940 and “the housing stock will likely need major repairs and system replacements in addition to physical modifications to mitigate accessibility challenges, as people are aging in place.” The report also found the number of Westchester residents 75 years old or older jumped more than 52% from 2000 to 2017.
Christopher Illum, chief program officer for Habitat’s combined New York City and Westchester operations, explained how AIP came about. “Design and development have been going in earnest for at least a year to get to the launch,” he said, including an intensive effort to understand the unique housing needs of county residents. “The acute and growing demand for resources that empower seniors to remain safely and independently in their homes was a common refrain,” Karen Haycox, Habitat’s CEO, said in the March 8 announcement.
Because Habitat has accumulated most of its experience helping develop multifamily dwellings in New York City, in order to effectively expand its reach to Westchester, its leaders saw the need to bring in a knowledgeable local partner. So, they are teaming with Westchester Residential Opportunities Inc. (WRO), a nonprofit group that knows the geography well and has a track record of supporting affordable and fair housing throughout the area.
The program is soliciting applications for upgrades to improve safety and mobility like grab bars, lighting, porch repair and exterior accessibility assistance. Applicants must be at least 62 years old and meet the program’s income guidelines, produce records and provide income verification (applications are available at https://wroinc.org/aging-in-place-home-repair/ or www.habitatnycwc.org/aging-in-place). And that’s another area where WRO will be a major asset, said Illum. “WRO has staff who can help applicants fill out the application and make sure all the necessary documentation is received, and do all of this in the secure setting of one’s home,” he noted. For assistance by phone call 914-240-7003.
After applications are received, Habitat staff will conduct initial home assessments with the seniors to evaluate where upgrades and repairs may be needed. “We’ll inspect the home and look at the scope of work that is needed,” said Illum; then, once an agreement is reached with the homeowner, the work will be scheduled.
Aging in Place is launching with $110,000 in financial support from foundation and corporate sponsors. Habitat is also contributing its own funds to get the program off the ground. There’s also $500,000 in the 2023 congressional budget that has been earmarked to support seniors in need of AIP’s services, Habitat officials said.
Illum pointed out that one of the many challenging aspects of developing AIP was attracting “unrestricted” funds, which gives Habitat the flexibility to hire the staffing needed to do the work. But even with initial financing in place, the program is going to start small — only about 10 to 12 seniors are expected to join the initial cohort, according to Habitat. “We want to make sure the program is a success. Once we can show a solid proof concept, then hopefully the money will flow in,” Illum said, adding, “We are open to in-kind donations and also opportunities for complementary services that not-for-profits might already be delivering in the area.”
Local businesses and individuals looking to get involved in senior care should consider making donations to the program. If 10 elder care firms or attorneys in the county each donated $10,000, it would match the start-up funding and potentially double the work that could be done. Visit Habitat’s website to donate at http://bit.ly/3yIKG1v.
As the program capacity grows, Habitat officials plan to expand services to include installation of entry ramps, bathroom remodels and other home modifications. AIP will also partner with a NYSERDA-certified contractor to help seniors access significant weatherization and energy efficiency repairs.
Habitat will conduct a self-assessment to monitor the program’s success. “The goal is to figure out how we can pull in resources to improve seniors’ quality of life and keep people staying in their homes,” Illum emphasized. “We know people are happier and healthier when they can stay in the areas where they are already living.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.