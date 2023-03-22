A groundbreaking new effort to help older Westchester adults age in place was announced last week. We’re excited about the commonsense approach it is taking to address one of our area’s thorniest housing problems.

Westchester County Habitat for Humanity introduced a home repair and energy efficiency program, Aging in Place. AIP aims to improve the quality of life for senior adults, Westchester Habitat said in the announcement, “enabling them to live safely and independently in their homes, close to family and friends, while saving them money and reducing their carbon footprint.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.