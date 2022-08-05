I grew up in Scarsdale, and yet I could not tell you much about the local doings in our community or the news closest to home. That is, until this summer, after my freshman year of college, as an intern for The Scarsdale Inquirer.
I’ve learned how passionate people are about a range of topics from leaf blowers to one-way traffic. I’ve learned how local board meetings are not as entertaining as those led by Ron Swanson and Leslie Knope in “Parks and Recreation.” I’ve come to realize how many talented and driven individuals of all ages live in our community and what a vast range of culture and entertainment is available for our enjoyment. I’ve seen how much work goes on behind the scenes, mostly unnoticed by residents, to run our village, and I’ve learned how amusing the police reports can be.
Many would probably agree that going to board meetings is not exactly the most sought-after way to spend a weeknight. I’ll admit as a high school student, I would not have attended these meetings or work sessions for fun. After all, rather than attend a 3-hour (sometimes longer) meeting, I could just read the recap in that week’s paper. But had there been no local news coverage, how would residents become aware of mishandled tax payments in the school district? How would anyone know about potential plans and costs to redo or rehab the municipal pool? How would people know when and how to attend — or tune into — the meetings in the first place?
While covering decisions made and topics discussed over the past few months, I have become much more invested in how they affect the welfare of residents and the community. Now I think more deeply about plans for improving the pool complex and the village center, about the fate of leaf blowers and flood mitigation strategies. I care because these things affect the village I grew up in, and I will pay attention because I care about the future of Scarsdale.
I’ve learned that, in addition to keeping people informed, local news fosters a sense of community. It allows us to meet the artists, writers, musicians, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, chefs and professionals who live among us. It has been inspiring to write about these people, especially those who start with a passion and pursue it. Thanks to local news coverage, we learn about our neighbors, who one day might be featured in national news or beyond, but for now they are ours to know.
I’ve also learned that anyone can be an active participant in local news. If you have an opinion on local matters, you can write and submit your thoughts for the community to read. Maybe your letter to the editor will spark civil discourse or help you find like-minded individuals to connect with.
As a member of Gen Z, I find myself hyper aware of the state of the country, and I sigh dramatically whenever I see yet another story about a natural disaster, a school shooting or legislation or court rulings I disagree with. It all seems so distant, living only in the morning news feed I get from The New York Times. But since working in local news, I have seen firsthand how current events affect my community. As I reported on topics such as how climate change is worsening conditions in flood-prone areas of Scarsdale, for example, I came to realize that there is no hiding from these issues. Towns and villages are a microcosm of what is happening in the world on a larger scale.
The responsibility of a local news organization is to pay attention to and write about what is happening in our backyard, to connect us with our neighbors and neighborhoods, to give us a voice on topics that affect the prosperity and future of our community and an opportunity to be part of the conversation. I am grateful for this internship, which has given me a chance to grow as a journalist while learning so much more about my hometown.
— Leah Breakstone, SHS Class of 2021
