I grew up in Scarsdale, and yet I could not tell you much about the local doings in our community or the news closest to home. That is, until this summer, after my freshman year of college, as an intern for The Scarsdale Inquirer.

I’ve learned how passionate people are about a range of topics from leaf blowers to one-way traffic. I’ve learned how local board meetings are not as entertaining as those led by Ron Swanson and Leslie Knope in “Parks and Recreation.” I’ve come to realize how many talented and driven individuals of all ages live in our community and what a vast range of culture and entertainment is available for our enjoyment. I’ve seen how much work goes on behind the scenes, mostly unnoticed by residents, to run our village, and I’ve learned how amusing the police reports can be. 

