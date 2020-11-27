Although Thanksgiving this year turned out to be quite different from past, more traditional holidays, its meaning remains the same — it is important to give thanks for all we have. Now more than ever, when so many have suffered so much during this pandemic, we should all take time to consider the bright spots in our lives and to express what we are truly grateful for.
But we should also remember that the holiday season, usually synonymous with joy, celebration and gift giving, can also be a time filled with deep sadness, anxiety and loneliness for many people. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced people to limit social interactions, has only added to the angst of the upcoming holidays, which will most likely have families celebrating the season apart to limit the spread of the virus which has already killed more than 260,000 people in the United States.
So this holiday season, we urge you to ask your neighbors, friends and family members if they are OK — ask sincerely, listen earnestly — and if you sense they are struggling, help them get help.
In order to meet the moment, which has many people isolated and alone, the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS), a local resource providing help with mental health issues, is facilitating a mental health first aid training class — a free online course that will help people identify, understand and respond to someone displaying signs of mental illness and substance abuse disorders. Though the course on Dec. 3 is already full, people who are interested in helping those in a mental health crisis can sign up for a waiting list for future courses, which are funded by a grant through the Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health.
James Genova, executive director of SFCS, said the demand for services seems to be at a high point as more people have been seeking out mental health services to help cope with the distress caused by the worldwide pandemic and a deeply divided political election.
In a review article in the international Journal of Social Psychiatry published in March, researchers concluded that mental health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic could evolve into long-lasting health problems, isolation and stigma. And Researchers recommended that global health measures be employed to address psychosocial stressors, particularly with isolation, fear and vulnerability among the general population.
Health care and frontline workers are especially vulnerable to mental health stressors as they deal with the constant influx of death and sickness brought on by the pandemic. Experts have recommended that health authorities consider setting up mental health teams at regional and national levels to help those workers cope .
SFCS’s mental health first aid initiative comes at a time the mental side effects of the pandemic, including suicide ideation, are escalating and people are starting to buckle down for a potentially long and difficult winter.
Lisa Tomeny, the coordinator for Scarsdale’s Drug and Alcohol Task Force, said the holidays have historically been a time when people exerience challenging mental health issues and she said the pandemic “puts the exclamation point” on the importance of intervention programs.
Substance abuse is another key part of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a survey conducted by the CDC in its August morbidity and mortality weekly report, 13.3% of 5,412 survey respondents said they had started or increased substance use as they face increased stress or emotions related to COVID-19. The National Institutes of Health has also found people with substance abuse disorders are more susceptible to COVID-19.
Scarsdale’s Task Force on Drugs and Alcohol is working to spread awareness and educate people on what the issues are locally. The task force is also planning to conduct a student survey this year, similar to the nationwide “Monitoring the Future” survey conducted annually by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which will help inform the group’s efforts going forward.
In addition to facilitating the mental health first aid course, SFCS is also organizing a class with the National Council for Behavioral Health for adults who work with youth to help them identify mental health challenges. The point is to create as many mental health responders and advocates as possible within the community, which Genova and his colleagues will attest, truly can save lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.