Happy new year! A year of abundance! In the lunar calendar, which changes year to year, Day 1 of the Lunar New Year corresponds to the second new moon after the winter solstice, or somewhere in the period between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20 in the solar calendar. This year, it starts on Sunday, Jan. 22, and will be celebrated by more than 2 billion people in as many as nine countries, mostly in Asia.
Traditionally, Lunar New Year is not actually one day, but 15 consecutive days, which means this year’s observance will end on Feb. 9. While different versions of the holiday are celebrated in various cultures, the days are full of eating wonderful food, visiting with relatives and enjoying festivities, such as lion or dragon dances.
In the Inquirer this week, you’ll find notices about upcoming Lunar New Year-themed events around the area, including a children’s story hour and cultural demonstrations and performances at the Scarsdale Public Library. Local elementary schools are planning celebrations and performances in the coming weeks as well.
The history of the Lunar New Year dates back to the Shang Dynasty some 3,500 years ago. The symbols for the lunar calendar derive from the Chinese zodiac, with one animal for each year in a 12-year cycle, whereas the Western (Gregorian) calendar is based on the solar year, with its zodiac divided into 12 signs — derived from celestial constellations —within the year. It’s interesting to note that “zodiac” derives from the Greek phrase Zoidiakos kuklos, which means “circle of animals.”
In the lunar calendar, the cycle repeats every 12 years, starting with the rat, then the ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and finally the pig. Each animal in the cycle is associated with traits or characteristics, strengths and weaknesses, which echo predictions or expectations for the year it represents. Last year, for example, was the Year of the Tiger, symbolizing fierceness, intensity, unpredictability and the need to be careful. This year’s symbol, the rabbit, represents quietude, compassion, longevity, peace and prosperity in Chinese culture, and, according to some, 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope and prosperity. We certainly hope that prediction is on point. We’ve gone through difficult times and we certainly could use a good year in terms of the pandemic, and a quieter, calmer year with less divisiveness, stress and burnout.
May the Year of the Rabbit 2023 be a year filled with good luck and prosperity for all.
