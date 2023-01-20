Happy new year! A year of abundance! In the lunar calendar, which changes year to year, Day 1 of the Lunar New Year corresponds to the second new moon after the winter solstice, or somewhere in the period between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20 in the solar calendar. This year, it starts on Sunday, Jan. 22, and will be celebrated by more than 2 billion people in as many as nine countries, mostly in Asia.

Traditionally, Lunar New Year is not actually one day, but 15 consecutive days, which means this year’s observance will end on Feb. 9. While different versions of the holiday are celebrated in various cultures, the days are full of eating wonderful food, visiting with relatives and enjoying festivities, such as lion or dragon dances.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.