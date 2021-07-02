The Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association will celebrate the Fourth of July at Davis Park on Sunday, and, thankfully, this year’s event — the 93rd annual — will more closely resemble the traditional model than last year’s did.
Last year’s celebration — if you could call it that — was a mere shadow of itself, due to COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings. Only a few participants were present, including three members of Scarsdale Volunteer Fire Company No. 1’s Honor Guard and a resident dressed as Uncle Sam who stood by, as Arthur Manor’s Richard Gast recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the National Anthem. A handful of shared messages expressed hope for better times ahead. The event was broadcast live on Facebook for the community to view submitted photos for a virtual parade of decorated bikes, scooters, floats and strollers in the costume contest, and the winners were announced during the ceremony. Afterward, the prizes were delivered to the winning contestants by a vintage Scarsdale Fire Department truck.
This year, the in-person parade will return, with children of all ages invited to dress in patriotic costume or decorate their bicycles, tricycles, wagons or strollers. Plans continue apace for speeches by village officials and awards for parade participants. Taking precautions as people will come out to celebrate during the lingering pandemic, however, means there will be no games, food or refreshments this year. Despite that, we look forward to celebrating our nation’s independence, together, in person again.
