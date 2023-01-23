As the Greenburgh Town Board and residents consider ways to tame the annoying buzz of leaf blowers — a constant background noise for those of us who are working or studying at home — we urge them not to cave in to those who object to any further restrictions. The town has some limits on leaf blowers, but more are needed to improve the quality of life and protect people’s health.
Beyond rule making, the town must consider educating people about the harmful pollution from gas-powered leaf blowers. They emit toxic and carcinogenic exhaust that can be harmful to health, and a leaf blower operating for one hour fills the air with much more carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides and hydrocarbons than a large car traveling for one hour. Those emissions can contribute to ground-level ozone, which in high concentrations can cause serious respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Studies conducted in the past 15 years document that noise and pollution exposure negatively affects health, especially for the lawn care workers.
Furthermore, both electric and gas-powered leaf blowers propel particulates into the air. That particulate matter — dirt, dust, pollen, animal fecal matter, mold, pesticides and herbicides — is easily absorbed into the lungs. It can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, bronchitis and other lung diseases, and reduce the ability to fight infection.
The town must also encourage residents and landscapers to consider alternatives to blowing all the leaves off the lawns. Residents need to be educated on the benefits of mulch-mowing their leaves, which are useful as compost in gardens. Many municipalities, including Scarsdale, have recognized that it’s much more efficient to shred the leaves where they fall so they can fertilize the soil and the flower beds in public green spaces naturally. Mulching also helps to lessen flooding — a big topic in parts of Greenburgh — by improving the capacity of soil to absorb water while reducing phosphate runoff, and it keeps leaves from clogging storm drains. Mulch mowing helps protect fauna as well. A layer of leaves is essential for many critters that hibernate, including butterflies, bumblebees and moths that overwinter or lay their eggs in leaf litter.
So, while the town is doing its part to change the rules, this year why not ask your landscaper to do on-site mulching, at least for a few weeks? You’ll be surprised at how clean and easy it is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.