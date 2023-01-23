As the Greenburgh Town Board and residents consider ways to tame the annoying buzz of leaf blowers — a constant background noise for those of us who are working or studying at home — we urge them not to cave in to those who object to any further restrictions. The town has some limits on leaf blowers, but more are needed to improve the quality of life and protect people’s health.

Beyond rule making, the town must consider educating people about the harmful pollution from gas-powered leaf blowers. They emit toxic and carcinogenic exhaust that can be harmful to health, and a leaf blower operating for one hour fills the air with much more carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides and hydrocarbons than a large car traveling for one hour. Those emissions can contribute to ground-level ozone, which in high concentrations can cause serious respiratory and cardiovascular problems. Studies conducted in the past 15 years document that noise and pollution exposure negatively affects health, especially for the lawn care workers.

