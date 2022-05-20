Every 10 years, after the U.S. Census is completed, states must redraw the lines for congressional and state legislative seats to reflect population shifts.
Based on the drop in state population tallied in the 2020 Census results, New York lost one of its 27 seats in the House of Representatives, and the state legislature assigned the task of redrawing New York’s maps to a 10-member bipartisan state Independent Redistricting Commission. But it didn’t go as planned; the commission failed to reach a consensus.
The task then fell to New York state legislators, who pushed out a set of maps in February. Republicans and civil rights advocates objected to the blatant gerrymandering of the lines in those maps. On April 27, New York Court of Appeals agreed, and threw out the congressional and state Senate maps, ruling the lines were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats.
That same day, Steuben County Acting Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister, a Republican, appointed a neutral “special master” — Jonathan Cervas, a political scientist at Carnegie Mellon University — to draft new district lines, but only for the congressional and state Senate maps. McAllister also moved the state’s congressional and Senate primary from June 28 to Aug. 23 so candidates would have more time to adjust their campaigns.
On Monday, May 16, Cervas released his proposed set of maps, which created a stir. In Westchester, the maps put two sitting Democratic Representatives in the same district — Mondaire Jones of White Plains, who currently represents the 17th District in Southern Westchester County, and Jamaal Bowman of Yonkers, a Democrat who represents the 16th District. Both are progressive Black lawmakers whose terms end in January 2023.
Scarsdale and Edgemont are both in U.S. Congressional District 16, which technically is Bowman’s seat. However, to run for the U.S. House of Representatives, you merely need to reside in New York State — you do not need to be a resident of the district in which you will run for office. As of this writing, neither Jones nor Bowman had declared in which district he would run.
As for the state Senate, Scarsdale switches to Shelley Mayer’s district and Edgemont to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins’.
New York Assembly representation lines that were drawn in February have withstood court challenges so far, with Amy Paulin continuing as Scarsdale’s Assembly member while adding Edgemont to her constituents.
Confused? You are not alone. The League of Women Voters of White Plains this week declared: “2022 is shaping up to be one of the most confusing and consequential redistricting years in New York history. At stake are partisan control of Congress, the contours of our State Legislature, and the rights of voters.” To educate voters, the League has scheduled a Zoom discussion of redistricting on Thursday, June 2 at 7 p.m. led by David Buchwald, a former State Assembly member and White Plains Common Council member, and an eight-year member of the Assembly Election Law Committee. (Register at https://bit.ly/3lKIccJ.)
Joining the fray on May 18, the League of Women Voters of New York State filed a lawsuit in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York asking that the court postpone the June 28 primary for all statewide offices to Aug. 23 — the same date as state Senate and Congressional primaries — and seeking “to extend the deadline for gathering signatures for both the party primaries and independent candidates seeking to qualify for the general election.”
According to a press release from the League, “the complaint states that the New York State Board of Elections unlawfully certified the primary ballot for statewide offices because it relied on an invalidated Congressional map for qualifying petitions. The lawsuit alleges that the board’s actions violate New York voters’ freedom of association under the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.”
New York — and other states embroiled in redistricting battles — should read California’s playbook. In February, The Los Angeles Times reported California hasn’t seen any lawsuits filed over its legislative redistricting because the state “prioritizes drawing districts that comply with the federal Voting Rights Act requirements to ensure representation of racial and ethnic groups.”
The final maps from New York’s appointed special master will be released today, Friday, May 20. Take a close look at them and watch these pages for updates in case local representation changes yet again.
