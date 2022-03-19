Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.