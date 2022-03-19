A primetime report that aired a few Sundays ago on “60 Minutes” documented how local newsrooms are struggling under the profit-first model of hedge fund owners. The producers interviewed Evan Brandt, a reporter for The Mercury, a daily newspaper in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Early in his career, Brandt was the editor of the Patent Trader, a weekly newspaper that covered communities in northern Westchester.
At one time, The Mercury’s newsroom, which has won two Pulitzer Prizes, had dozens of reporters serving a community of 23,000. Since the newspaper’s purchase in 2011 by Alden Global Capital, one of the country’s most aggressive buyers of media outlets, the hedge fund owner has sold The Mercury’s building, shut down its newsroom and gutted the staff. After another round of layoffs in 2017, only a single reporter remained — Brandt, who now works out of his attic.
The segment included this exchange:
60 Minutes: “When a community like this loses their local reporters, what else are they losing?”
Brandt: “It reminds us all about shared experiences. You know who died, you know who graduated from high school. You know whose kid had a great game. You know those are all important elements about holding people together.”
60 Minutes: “You’re describing the soul of a community.”
Brandt: “Sure.”
There are many forces battering local newspapers, which have suffered a 57% job loss nationally since 2008. The rise of online classifieds, free content on the web, digital information-sharing channels like Facebook and Nextdoor — these and other developments have drained readership, pinched revenue and obliterated profits.
A recent article in the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) cited a few data points from the founder of Report for America, Steven Waldman, who noted a sharp decline in newspaper staff per 100,000 population and per $100 million in spending by state and local governments. The latter statistic points to one of the gravest risks posed by the news industry’s shrinkage: hollowing out a force for accountability. That’s a serious strike at our fragile democracy.
Having a local paper with reporters who hold their governments accountable keeps municipal borrowing costs in check and ultimately saves local taxpayers money.
NPR’s Shankar Vedantam hosted a podcast with finance professor Dermot Murphy who described a recent study that looked at the borrowing power of cities and towns with thriving newspapers. “When they were done crunching the data, they found there was a significant difference between places that had local newspapers and those that lost them,” Murphy said. When a newspaper closed, the cost to borrow money for projects like schools and roads and hospitals went up… by about 10 basis points, or 0.1 percent.”
And that would be every year for the life of the loan, which could be 10 years or more, Vedantam pointed out, saying “That little rate increase of 0.1 percent can cost taxpayers millions.”
Murphy and his colleagues intuited why lenders are charging more when towns don’t have newspapers. “If a newspaper closes, then they are no longer performing a crucial watchdog role for keeping local governments in check,” he said, and if local governments are not being kept in check, “Then they are more likely to engage in bad behavior and just generally be more inefficient.”
Which makes lenders nervous, and leads them to ask for a higher interest rate to compensate for that risk.
The Social Science Research Network (SSRN) also found a significant difference between places that had local newspapers and those that lost them, particularly in terms of public finance outcomes for local governments. SSRN found municipal borrowing costs increase following a newspaper closure, an effect that is “causal and not driven by underlying economic conditions.” In addition, it found, the absence of a local newspaper to monitor government activity “is associated with higher government wages and deficits are higher.”
With all this in mind, The Inquirer is committed to being a watchdog, holding those in seats of power — in local government, schools and police — to account. We also want to serve as a connector, strengthening ties between community members, both with each other and with many local organizations.
Meanwhile, the financial pressures on our operations are real and remain unabated. Advertising sales diminished during the pandemic and they have not returned to previous levels. We are grateful for the enthusiastic support of our subscribers and our intrepid publisher, who continue to keep this ship on a steady course.
Week in, week out, we remain focused on delivering the value our community expects from us.
