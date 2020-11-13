With 10 active cases of COVID-19 in Scarsdale as of Nov. 10, we are fortunate the infection rates are not surging as they are in other areas, but 10 is double the number of cases we had a month ago.
If infections and hospitalizations begin to rise, it’s possible we’ll be in for troublesome days ahead. If we remain cautious and careful, however, we might be able to keep the beast at bay.
To that end, starting today, Nov. 13, gyms, bars, restaurants and any place licensed by the state liquor authority throughout New York must comply with new restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID. They must close to in-person services by 10 p.m. to prevent late-night groups that are less likely to practice social distancing and mask wearing. (Late-night takeout and delivery of food is permitted, however.)
The new rules also restrict indoor or outdoor social gatherings to just 10 people everywhere, including private homes and yards, since Halloween and election watching parties reportedly brought on clusters of coronavirus cases.
In New York the statewide positivity rate this week grew to more than 2.5% after a long stretch of about 1% through the summer and early fall.
Three months ago, the infection rate in Westchester County was 1.1% with just 442 cases. As of Nov. 10, the infection rate jumped to 4%, with 2,000 active cases, and hospitalizations in the county doubled this week from 48 to 82. (There were 1,200 in hospitals at the peak last spring.)
In Scarsdale, COVID cases went from 200 in April to just six in June, and ranged between 10 and 20 cases a month since. Noting the dramatic uptick in cases nationwide, which went from 9 to 10 million in just 10 days, Mayor Marc Samwick said, “Scarsdale has been diligent, but also lucky.”
As we face COVID fatigue and head indoors for the winter, we must remain vigilant. Keep your distance, wear masks, wash your hands, stay home when you’re sick, avoid large gatherings, and insist that your college students returning home for the holidays follow the state’s COVID-19 travel requirements (see https://on.ny.gov/3kvF54Z).
Though a vaccine may be imminent, don’t let your guard down. What happens next depends on every one of us.
