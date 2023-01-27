Do you know what news to trust and share? Are you familiar with fact-based standards of journalism?
A nonpartisan education nonprofit called the News Literacy Project is waging a nationwide campaign that aims to enable all consumers of news to answer both questions with a resounding “yes.”
NLP works with educators at all levels and members of the general public to advance the practice of news literacy. It envisions a future where news literacy is “an integral part of American life, and people of all ages and backgrounds know how to identify credible news and other information and understand the indispensable role a free press has in a democracy, empowering them to play a more equal and active role in the civic life of the country.” Its day-to-day mission is “creating better informed, more engaged and more empowered individuals — and ultimately a stronger democracy.”
We are surrounded by sources of misinformation — not just on freewheeling social media, but in the news industry. Through bogus websites and partisan blogs, they feed us messages and materials that are designed to mislead, exploit, persuade and sell. NLP believes that news literacy is a skill set that can be taught to help all Americans be better equipped to separate fact from fiction.
To raise public awareness of its work and the many useful tools it has designed to aid in its mission, the organization has declared Jan. 23 to 27 “News Literacy Week.” We thought this would be a good time, therefore, to tell others about the movement — their words — to make all of us more news literate.
Before we share a few of the News Literacy Project’s tips and resources, we want to make another point. Building credibility and trust is a two-way street. As editors and journalists, we have a role to play, too. By no means are we off the hook, just passively relying on our readers to get smarter. NLP lays down standards for our industry. We believe we are regularly hitting some, like prominently correcting errors and distinguishing straight news reporting from other types of content, such as opinion pieces (see the heading on this page). At the same time, we have room to improve in other areas, such as more consistently pushing back against misinformation when we see it, and making our roster of contributors more diverse to better reflect the communities we serve.
In honor of News Literacy Week, NLP is disseminating a handy infographic, developed in partnership with SmartNews, a news app for mobile devices. Here is a condensed version of “Is it legit? Five steps for vetting a news source.”
— One, do a quick search. This is key to evaluating credibility. Go to a search engine and plug in the name of the website or publication. See if trusted outlets have already assessed the source you’re checking. Maybe start with Wikipedia to locate relevant source links.
— Two, look for standards. Most reputable news organizations aspire to ethical guidelines; many make them publicly available. Check for evidence they are being followed. For instance, if a news outlet mentions someone in a critical story, was the subject given a chance to comment?
— Three, check for transparency. Quality news sources should be transparent not only about their reporting practices, but about their ownership and funding. They also should clearly label advertising and provide newsroom contact details. Don’t rely just on “About” web pages; those can be misleading or incomplete, too. And sleek web design is no guarantee of reliability, either.
— Four, examine how errors are handled. Credible news sources hold themselves accountable for mistakes and correct them.
— Five, assess news coverage. Take the time to read several news articles. Is the reporting original? Does the content consist of straight news reports, or just commentary and opinion? Compare the reporting to articles on the same topics from trustworthy news sources and see how they stack up. Also look for bylines on articles, which can indicate whether they were written by professional journalists.
The infographic also advises us to “beware of these trust busters,” and goes on to list a half-dozen examples, including articles that lack balance, state-sponsored propaganda and clickbait tactics.
“Together, we can push back against misinformation in all its forms,” NLP states, pursuing work that “will move us much closer to changing cultural attitudes” about news sources that fall short of following credible practices.
“Our goal is to build a more news-literate nation, and in turn, a more robust, equitable democracy,” NLP says. We think they are proving they are up to this hugely important task and we invite you to learn more about their mission, initiatives and resources at newslit.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.