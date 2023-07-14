As summer temperatures rise, it is important for seniors and people with health concerns to take extra precautions to stay safe and healthy.
This week, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service released a PSA with safety tips to beat the heat:
Hydration: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially when participating in outdoor activities. The National Council on Aging recommends that older adults should take one third of their body weight and drink that number of ounces in fluids. For example, an adult who weighs 150 pounds should drink 50 ounces of water. (A typical commercial water bottle contains 16.9 ounces.) Choosing foods with high water content — cucumbers, watermelon, lettuce, strawberries, tomatoes and celery — can also be helpful. Avoid or limit alcohol and caffeinated beverages as these can cause dehydration.
Plan your day: The sun is the strongest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., so go out earlier in the day or in the latter part of the afternoon. If you must go out during those hours, avoid excessive sun exposure and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and remember to apply sunblock generously to avoid sunburn.
Cool temps: Avoid outdoor exercise or other strenuous activities during extreme heat. Exercise in a cool, air-conditioned setting. If air conditioners or central air stop working, stay with family or friends until repairs can be made.
Prescription management: Prescriptions should be managed carefully during the summertime, as certain medications can cause an increase in sun sensitivity. Seniors and others who are at risk should speak with their doctor or pharmacist about this.
Know the signs: Watch for signs and symptoms of heat-related illness, including dizziness, headaches, heat rash, nausea, vomiting, confusion, muscle cramping and heavy breathing. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms, take them into an air-conditioned area and call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Keep a list of emergency phone numbers in your wallet or on your cellphone.
Keep tabs on others: Maintain communication with friends, family, or neighbors during hot weather, and be prepared to assist in case of an emergency. Share these tips with your elderly or vulnerable family members to help them stay well this summer.
For more on senior-related topics, contact Stacey Cook at Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, 914-723-3281; scook@sfcsinc.org.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 3:12 pm
