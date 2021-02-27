Eager to hear whether the village would — or could — create a workaround or waiver for residents whose taxes are in arrears and are facing stiff penalties, members of the Scarsdale Forum, the media and others in the community Zoomed in to a work session Tuesday, Feb. 23, titled “Interest and Penalties on Property Tax Collections.” But as soon as the board of trustees convened the meeting, it called an executive session to “seek advice of legal counsel,” and disconnected the audience. Some residents called foul.
But the board was in compliance with New York State’s Open Meetings Law (OML). Although the optics were less than ideal, the OML allows “a public body may meet with its attorney, for the purpose of soliciting and receiving legal advice, without the need to comply with the Open Meetings Law.”
According to the Albany-based Committee on Open Government, which provides advice and opinions regarding the Open Meetings Law, there are two instances when a municipal body may meet behind closed doors: executive sessions and exemptions.
Executive session is allowed in certain circumstances during an open meeting, and the convening body must make a motion to go into executive session and state the reason for doing so. The reason must fit within one of the permissible reasons set forth in the statute, which stipulates that no action shall be taken to appropriate public funds during an executive session.
There are also instances where a public body may conduct business that is totally exempt from compliance with OML. This includes seeking legal counsel in a private meeting, as the board did on Feb. 23 with its attorney Daniel Pozin regarding penalties imposed upon residents’ unpaid taxes.
In this case, the board should have closed the meeting on the basis of an exemption, instead of calling for an executive session. It was a matter of semantics, but all above-board.
We don’t know what transpired in that closed meeting, but at the open board meeting later that night, the mayor said no waiver, workaround, or other solution was available, and he regretted the residents who were in arrears would have to pay the statutory penalties.
The village board has often been cited for its perceived lack of transparency. By now, it should know better. Rather than seek legal advice at a public meeting, village officials should have had the foresight to gather information from the attorney in advance and disseminate it widely to the community.
