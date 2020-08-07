This week, the second largest storm since Superstorm Sandy hit our area on top of the pandemic and its ongoing impact. We were reeling. We are exhausted. But rather than let all the adversity get us down, we have to be resilient and flexible.
Flexibility will be paramount as school starts up next month. School administrators, teachers, students, parents and business owners are dealing with a situation we’ve never faced before. Scarsdale and Edgemont public schools must follow New York State Department of Education guidelines, which are tied to New York State Department of Health’s COVID-19 risk level, when planning in-person classroom instruction. With Westchester County in Phase 4 and rates of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization staying low, our school leaders are proposing hybrid models of in-person and remote learning.
Last week Edgemont unveiled its plan for an alternate AM/PM in-person schedule starting Sept. 9, and this week Scarsdale — after intense back and forth with parents — followed suit with a similar plan for school when classes resume Sept. 8.
Under Edgemont’s plan, students who opted to attend classes in person would be split into A and B groups, based on alphabetical last name order. Elementary students in group A will attend school in-person from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and learn from home between 12:30 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, while students in group B will attend in person every afternoon and learn remotely each morning. High schoolers will be similarly split into A and B groups for a relatively similar AM/PM program on a six-day rotation.
In Scarsdale’s split schedule plan, elementary students in cohorts of 10 to 12 will be assigned to A and B groups for either in-person or remote instruction on either Monday-Tuesday, or Thursday-Friday. No students will attend in person on Wednesdays, which are reserved for teacher planning, assessment and specials conducted remotely. There are plans for expanded in-person learning for students with special needs. Middle students in cohorts of 50 and grouped as A or B (C for special education and D for full remote) will attend school alternate days, four days a week with e-learning for everyone on Wednesdays. The high school’s hybrid model currently follows an A/B schedule for students in cohorts on Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday across five periods.
It’s important to note the districts are developing a full-time virtual learning option for families who prefer not to send their children to school, which also would kick in for everyone, should a coronavirus outbreak force schools to shut down.
Starting school with an A/B schedule allows the districts to adhere to social distancing guidelines — reducing the number of students in school buildings and on buses — and to keep class sizes more manageable for teachers while they implement new teaching systems and enforce new safety precautions. It also provides all students crucial face-to-face instruction and social interaction.
Everyone is going to have to adjust to this hybrid system and its complex scheduling. Parents may have to arrange day care when their children are learning at home. Employers will have to accommodate working parents as they deal with having their children alternate between being at home and at school.
School districts, along with state education leaders, are doing what they can to navigate uncharted territory and provide the best possible options for all students. Scarsdale in particular has faced intense criticism for its lack of transparency and its failure to involve parents more broadly and deeply in the process. We have been closely following parents’ questions, complaints and petitions, and we are aware of the Parents Restart Plan Review Group, a grassroots effort that issued a 16-page response Thursday to Scarsdale’s plan.
New York State announces COVID-19 data daily and will scrutinize weekly rolling averages; the situation could change from week to week. If COVID-19 infection rates rise above 9% at some point during the year, schools will have to close and all students will return to full remote instruction. Will we respond with flexibility or will we crumble — will we bend or break? Let’s choose to bend.
