Hundreds of residents whose village and school taxes are in arrears are facing steep, state-mandated penalties for making late payments. This may be an unintended consequence of the decision by the village and school board last fall to adopt a two-installment tax payment system in Scarsdale. Conceptually, the installment plan was enacted to give taxpayers some relief from economic pressures during the pandemic. But as many as 500 property owners are either really struggling financially or were caught off guard by the new tax deadlines.
Mayor Marc Samwick pointed out that the due dates and penalty schedule were printed on the two-coupon bills that were sent to residents who don’t pay into an escrow account with their mortgage company, and pay their taxes directly to the municipality. The village also published public notices about the changes and sent information to local media with the specifics to help residents remember the deadlines — and be aware of the consequences.
Asked whether the village had any indication why people were in arrears, the mayor said, “It would be speculative to try to assess the reasons for any of the late payments, but it appears that there is a segment of village residents that were not fully aware of the transition to a two-billing system of school and village tax collection.”
He also said the village board and staff are “distressed by any resident hardship created by the state-mandated interest and penalty structure. The sole reason for implementing a two-payment system was to assist residents during the trying times caused by the pandemic.”
Most municipalities in Westchester have received taxes by installments for decades. And, due to the costs involved, they have discontinued mailing out reminder notices about the second-half due dates.
An easy way for people to not have to risk penalties is to pay their entire tax bill on the first-installment due date. But to help those for whom the installment plan is a financial necessity, we suggest the village offer residents an option to sign up for an automated email reminder, just like the library does when books are coming due, making taxes one less thing to keep in mind.
