With summer barbecue season in full swing and pests out in force, everyone is scrambling to keep bugs at bay. The line of defense runs the gamut from ultrasonic devices and bug zappers to citronella candles and DEET sprays. Our arsenal features a low-tech solution cited by the American Mosquito Control Association: every time we eat or sit outdoors, we set up a large oscillating fan that’s proven to be an effective deterrent since mosquitoes won’t fly in the wind to nip at our family and guests.
Most of our neighbors hire service providers to apply pesticides to their lawns every few weeks. Their ongoing battle is made public by little yellow yard signs cautioning us to stay off the grass for 24 hours and postcards mailed to their neighbors warning us to stay indoors while their yard is sprayed with chemicals.
The problem is pesticides are not selective. They can kill both harmful pests and helpful insects such as bees and butterflies. The use of excessive amounts of pesticides can also harm birds, frogs and other creatures that are beneficial to the environment.
Furthermore, pesticides can be harmful to human health; they have been proven to cause reproductive and developmental effects, cancer, kidney and liver damage, endocrine disruption and more. Research shows that humans can even be exposed to pesticides in utero. According to a 2016 report by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, children are at greatest risk from exposure to hazardous pesticides because of their developing systems, smaller size and faster metabolisms. In addition, children are more likely to come into direct contact with pesticides when at play, especially while running, sitting and playing on treated lawns and fields; they are also at risk due to hand-to-mouth behaviors.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reported in 2012 that childhood exposure to pesticides is associated with pediatric cancers, decreased cognitive functions and behavioral problems. The National Academy of Sciences has also reported that 39% of all neurobehavioral disorders in children are caused by toxic exposures in the environment and that another 25% are caused by interactions between environmental factors and genetics.
Aware of those dangers, for a decade New York has prohibited the use of toxic pesticides on school and day care playing fields, and last month, thanks to legislation sponsored by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale), the state extended the same protections to playing fields at overnight and day camps.
So why do our neighbors continue to spray toxic chemicals where their own children play? The little yellow signs give time limits for keeping children off the grass but, as Paulin pointed out in her battle to ban pesticides, they “may fail to reflect a wide variation in the half-life of ingredients, which depend on weather and soil conditions. Once these chemicals come indoors on shoes or through windows, they may remain active for years.”
Granted, there may be times when the use of pesticides is necessary for public safety reasons. But we want children to be able to play in a safe and chemical-free environment. We want to see more yard signs indicating homeowners are using “organic” pest control. Most natural pesticides made by other organisms usually for their own defense, or derived from a natural source such as a mineral or plant, and are readily available and safer and more eco-friendly than conventional pesticides. Milky spore, for example, is a pheromone-based pesticide fungus that is harmless to people but attracts and kills off beetle larvae.
We urge our neighbors to find gentler, healthier alternatives for pest control (and while we’re at it, let’s switch to safer weed killers as well) to protect the environment and the health of our children.
