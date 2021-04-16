The Scarsdale School Board convened April 12 to review, discuss and finally adopt a new board policy that reflects its commitment to putting systems in place to ensure that every student has an equal chance for success and train its gaze on increasing diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI) throughout the school community.
The policy, which went through three iterations to date, is based on a sample policy provided by the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA). The association crafted a policy to give schools a jumpstart in creating DEI policy, because it’s clear that “simply providing equal opportunity is not enough to allow every student to succeed and close achievement gaps.”
NYSSBA’s sample policy highlights the importance of understanding and. R maintaining a healthy and thriving environment for all students and employees: “Equity in education is about providing each student with what they need to succeed. Equality is treating everyone the same. But not everyone starts at the same place, and not everyone has the same needs. The support one student needs may be very different than another.”
We commend NYSSBA and Scarsdale Schools for taking this step toward systemic change that would ensure every student has an equal chance for success. Going further, NYSSBA states in its guidance to schools: “Racism, discrimination, and marginalization of any people or groups of people, whether intentional or not, have no place in our schools, our district or our community. Such actions damage not only those individuals and groups at which they are directed, but also our community as a whole. We are committed to addressing these inequities and helping each and every student to equitably access learning opportunities in school to enable them all to thrive and to build a better society.”
The details of how Scarsdale will implement and enforce its new DEI policy are not fully defined. Refinement of the policy will be ongoing while DEI work is taking place on every level within the school system and on the district level, Superintendent Thomas Hagerman told the board and the community this week.
However, while the new policy marks a step in the right direction, some stakeholders are frustrated by the snail’s pace of change. Students on the dignity and inclusion committee who have been following and influencing the schools DEI initiatives for a year and a half, are frustrated because they have been spending a great deal of time sharing their opinions and working to achieve a more welcoming and equitable environment in the schools — asking for a Lunar New Year holiday observance equal to the Christian and Jewish holidays, for example — but rather than implementing changes, administrators are telling them change is slow or explaining why the schools can’t implement their requests.
Putting the onus on people of color — or any marginalized individual — to make recommendations if you’re are not willing or able to make substantive changes amounts to nothing more than lip service. That’s on the school leadership, most of whom are 50-something, white, wealthy and probably haven’t experienced the issues and biases experienced by people of color and/or children of immigrants.
As more people of diverse backgrounds are sought out and hired (a priority) in the district, that will go a long way toward broadening the diversity of the community. Diversifying might mean having to unlearn biases that we were raised with or giving up complacency, homogeneity or other aspects of the “bubble” that is Scarsdale, but so much more stands to be gained, including sensitivity to other people and awareness of other learned experiences, other perspectives, other realities.
The key to attracting and retaining more diverse faculty and staff — and residents — is linked to raising the community’s awareness, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and comfortable and helping others to accept and understand that other people are not like you, and that’s normal and interesting. Different is just different — not wrong or bad — but ultimately what we all have in common is our humanity.
If the schools’ new DEI policy brings us closer to understanding that, then we’re on the right track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.