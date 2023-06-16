During the legislative session that ended last week in Albany, some important new bills passed in both the Senate and the Assembly, including two that will protect democracy through election changes, two that address diversity and equity, and one that will protect the environment.
One of the bills, which is sponsored by Assembly Member Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale/Edgemont), moves many local elections in New York to take place on even years so they will coincide with national and state elections. The bill’s Democratic backers hope the change will boost voter turnout, a topic that we often champion in this column. A case that illustrates the impact is found in Baltimore, where voter turnout jumped from 13% to 60% after the city election was aligned with the presidential election in 2016. Nationally, data shows an average turnout increase of 18% when elections are synchronized. Supporters also view the bill as a means to cut election costs, as campaign spending goes down when elections happen every other year instead of every single year. We favor the prospect of spending less on campaigning.
Another bill approved by lawmakers and awaiting the governor’s signature makes voting by mail, which was implemented broadly during the pandemic, a permanent option for any eligible voter in the state, not just those who would qualify for an absentee ballot. Although voters defeated a 2021 proposition to amend the state constitution to permit no-excuse mail-in voting, lawmakers found a work around in NY state law and the proposal resurfaced.
We applaud our lawmakers for authoring and passing these bills to make voting easier with fewer elections for less money. Knowing that voting is critical to democracy, we support both of these measures and urge the governor to sign them into law.
Good news reached those of us who are environmentally conscientious when both chambers passed the Birds and Bees Protection Act, which bans the use of neurotoxic neonicotinoid pesticides, a class of pesticides that harms bees and birds, contaminates groundwater and can potentially negatively affect human health. The so-called “neonics” are the largest and most widespread agricultural pesticides in use nationwide, and farmers who rely on them to protect crops are putting up a fight to urge the governor to veto the bill. But we support this ban, especially in light of evidence that increasing levels of neonics have been detected in pregnant women, and an assessment recently released by the EPA that found “the use of three neonic chemicals likely jeopardizes the continued existence of 200+ species — or ~11% of the entire endangered species list — effectively admitting EPA’s approvals of the pesticides broadly violated the Endangered Species Act.” In a statement issued June 9, the Natural Resources Defense Council said, “The astounding finding is unprecedented in scope, although perhaps not as shocking considering what we already know about neonics.”
If you care about the environment and pollinators, as we do, take action to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign this law, thereby making New York the first state in the nation to protect our soil, waterways and bee populations by halting the use of neonic seed coatings and pesticides.
And finally, our lawmakers voted to make school calendars more inclusive by passing two pieces of legislation last week: one that would make Lunar New Year, which is already a holiday for NYC schools, a statewide holiday so that all schools can to add it to their calendar of holiday observances. Noting that New York has the second largest Asian population in the country, the bill’s sponsor, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), said: “It’s time we provide them with the time others are given to celebrate and spend time with family.” We totally agree with that sentiment.
The other bill, if the governor approves it, would make Diwali, the festival of lights, a New York City school holiday. The bill’s sponsor, Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Queens), who is a Hindu/South Asian American, said in a statement promoting the bill: “For over two decades, the South Asian and Indo-Carribean community has fought for this moment … Nothing can stop a community whose time has come. Tonight our legislature says to hundreds of thousands of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain Americans across the State — we see you.”
We applaud these two measures as a reflection of this state’s appreciation of diversity and we urge the governor to sign them into law.
