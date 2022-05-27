“He said ‘It’s time to die.’” A 9-year-old eyewitness recounted the horrific words uttered by an 18-year-old gunman before killing 19 of the boy’s elementary school classmates and two teachers in Ulvade, Texas, this week.
Imagine the trauma that shell-shocked child endured. Nightmares will undoubtedly haunt him his entire life.
America is experiencing a recurring nightmare. The country doesn’t have just a school violence problem. It has a gun violence problem. And after every tragedy involving shootings, we cycle through the same emotions of grief and anger. We absorb details from cable news and other news outlets about the victims’ lives and the killers’ possible motives. We hear opposing political leaders clash over even the most rudimentary solutions, like universal background checks or national Red Flag gun laws, which would empower community members to report concerns about people in crisis and give law enforcers and those in the legal system leeway to temporarily take away weapons from those who may harm themselves or others. We get bogged down in bad faith arguments over the Second Amendment, rail against the influence of the gun lobby in modern politics, shake our heads over the no-fault liability protections granted weapons makers. Then policy paralysis holds until the next mass shooting happens and the cycle repeats — 211 times so far this year.
Reports on school safety — and news about the Texas gunman this week and the suspect who gunned down 13 innocent people 10 days prior in Buffalo — have revealed, in most cases, the attacker’s plan was known before the incident took place. In many cases, school shooters have exhibited behaviors that indicated a need for help prior to taking up a weapon.
Therefore, until our lawmakers get to work and enact sensible gun laws, the most important safety net — beyond the physical barriers — is to pay attention to those in need of counseling, support and empathy. Personal crisis management and safety nets should be on par with emergency management, with more investment in mental health services and support treatment of behavioral issues.
The Westchester County School Safety Commission was formed about four years ago, after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, to implement best practices in safety evaluation and procedures in schools throughout Westchester County to keep students safe in the event of a credible threat or violent incident. Comprised of politicians, mental health experts and leaders representing schools, students, educators, the group’s goal was to boost communication and cooperation between schools and local law enforcement and issue guidelines for countywide protocols. Drills were conducted and training was implemented through the county’s Department of Emergency Services and Department of Public Safety.
Since 2016, Scarsdale School District has had contract with a school safety and security management firm, which has helped the school implement best practices and training for preparedness, crisis prevention and intervention. The district invests each year in safety improvements, most recently the construction of building security vestibules at the district’s five elementary schools, and its chief of security and emergency management has implemented a unified approach for all seven schools to work together and react effectively in the face of a crisis.
The district also provides support for school safety and security through district committees, psychologists and counselors, and has in place a state-mandated Emergency Management Plan, which addresses a range of safety threats, from bullying and harassment to catastrophic natural or manmade events. Beyond those broad protective measures, Scarsdale has made strides in its social-emotional support program launched several years ago at the high school. The initiative has been proven to be so successful in supporting students that the district will expand it into the middle school next year with funding in the 2022-23 school budget to hire another psychologist at SHS and more social workers at both the middle school and the high school.
To its credit, Scarsdale High School has a Red Flag-like system in place. Students are encouraged in civ ed advisory groups, health classes and counseling sessions to help identify peers who might be in need of social or emotional support. In addition, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service and PTA programs provide tools for parents to help younger children develop civil, respectful and considerate behavior and form habits that will last a lifetime and have a positive influence on the world.
Until we find ways to end the cycle of senseless shootings, these kinds of prevention and intervention are surely more effective in helping schoolchildren feel safe than all the drills, vestibules and security guards combined.
