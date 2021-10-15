Budget season seems to start earlier every year.
School officials in Scarsdale have already begun planning for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts July 1, though they used to start in January. School principals are sharing their wish lists with the budget office in advance so their priorities can be vetted and then presented and discussed with the community. That discussion will begin with a public forum to be held at the high school Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.
After months of tweaking, based on community input and updated financial data, the preliminary budget will come out in March, and the community will vote on the final plan in May.
On the municipal front, the village of Scarsdale, with a fiscal year that starts June 1 each year, has a new administration — a new mayor, Jane Veron; a new village manager, Robert Cole and a recently hired village treasurer, Ann Scaglione — and they are working to establish a more collaborative and transparent budget process. In the past, the department heads shared their budgetary requests with the board of trustees during all-day marathon meetings in a village hall conference room, with a handful of residents attending. Now, thanks to the advent of hybrid meetings with remote access — a silver lining of the pandemic — it should be more convenient for the public to participate in those discussions.
After going through their requests, Cole will have the department heads prioritize what’s needed in the next year, and shift the less essential items to a future budget.
The village is also working to make its budget documents “more informative and reader-friendly,” according to Cole, who noted how important it is for the community to understand the budget and how their tax dollars are being spent.
As discussions between the village staff and the trustees get underway, now is the time for residents to weigh in, and there’s an opportunity to do so Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the Dine the ’Dale tent on Spencer Place from 5 to 7 p.m. when the mayor, deputy mayor and the village manager will host an informal meetup to hear community members’ ideas and concerns. If you have an opinion on a particular issue or an aspect of the budget — spending on the pool, the roads, revitalization of the village center, bicycle safety, for example — that meet-and-greet event seems like a good place to be. If that’s not a good date for you, the mayor said she and her colleagues would host similar “coffees” in the coming months.
We will be listening to all the discussions and will report the results when the preliminary budget is presented on Nov. 9. The public will then have a chance to weigh in again in December, with budget priorities to be clarified in February. The tentative budget debuts in March, followed with further modifications, if necessary, and final approval by the board of trustees in April.
Meanwhile, Greenburgh is already in the final stretch of its budget planning, with a deadline of Oct. 30 for the town supervisor to submit the A, B and capital budgets for the 2022 fiscal year, which starts Jan. 1. Supervisor Paul Feiner released a statement this week saying he intends to propose a budget for 2022 with no property tax increase for the third year in a row. He and the town comptroller, Roberta Romano, and her staff, “understand the sense of urgency and focus required to accomplish this goal and have worked ‘hard and smart’ to prepare individual budgets, which will maintain and enhance our services, while holding the line on costs,” Feiner said.
Feiner said that while working on the Greenburgh budgets, his team has been mindful of the extreme hardships many in Greenburgh have faced, from the ravages of flood damage to the challenges of the pandemic during this “most difficult time in all our lives.”
With just two weeks left to finalize the Greenburgh 2022 budget, now is the time for residents to tune in and weigh in on the elements of its A and B budgets, including the special capital projects being planned and the enhancements and additions to town services.
Creating budgets is a difficult and exhaustive process. It requires the time and attention of many stakeholders. Taxpayers must pay attention and participate in the process.
As we have done in the past, the Inquirer will keep you apprised as the budget planning progresses at the schools, the village and in Greenburgh. It’s up to you to make your preferences heard via email to the decision-makers, and in letters to the editor of this newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.