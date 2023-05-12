The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an end to the global COVID-19 health emergency, and as of Thursday, May 11, the U.S. ended its federal public health emergency, first declared in March 2020.
Here’s what this news means, pulling from various sources:
COVID-19 is no longer pandemic but rather, endemic, meaning it is a manageable disease we’ll be dealing with in the long term; there will be fewer COVID-19 metrics; many vaccination requirements are being lifted; the FDA will phase out its Emergency Use Authorizations; COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments will no longer be free of charge; vaccination efforts will shift to those who are most at risk and the unvaccinated; insurance coverage will change and millions of people will lose access to Medicaid; telehealth services may become less available; people with long COVID will be further left behind; there will be fewer resources for pandemic research and international response efforts.
The U.S. reported 77,000 new COVID-19 cases last week, down by about 14% compared to the week prior — that’s just 11,000 cases a day, compared to 77,000 per day in July 2020 — while hospital admissions numbered 10,000 last week, a decline of 10% over the prior week. Those numbers might seem reassuringly low, but many experts say there’s a drastic undercount of true infections.
Clearly, COVID-19 is still with us. Though most of us are eagerly getting our lives back to “normal,” the road ahead is uncertain and we cannot let our guard down. We have to remember that any new cases can lead to potentially severe symptoms and long-term illness. And many long-term concerns remain, such as potential new variants and a worsening health care worker shortage. (The American Hospital Association estimates that the industry will face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2033.)
It’s remarkable how much we have changed during this historic three-year pandemic, which thus far has killed 7 million people worldwide and left many thousands with lasting health complications.
Our sensibilities have shifted. We have learned to cope with shutdowns and work remotely or in pods. But we have experienced unprecedented strains on our mental or physical well-being, a trend especially notable among youths.
Our health — and science itself — has been politicized. We have seen medical research move at lightning speed to bring us new vaccines and treatments. But we have seen trust erode, disputes flare and political strife rear up along the way.
Our lifestyles have changed. We have flexed ourselves away from the traditional work-a-day office world while creating new routines, adjusting to remote/virtual connections and shorter (or no) commutes. But we have lost friends, family members and, in some cases, our livelihoods.
Our economy has changed. During the pandemic, many benefited from the stock market surge or federal relief and tax credits. But many have seen their businesses close. More recently, we have faced rapid inflation and rising interest rates, and now we must grapple with crushing national debt. The pandemic years brought to light not only the inequities in the health care system but also the instabilities of our financial system.
Some of the aforementioned changes were evolving before COVID, but the pandemic propelled them. How quickly we went from normal to lockdown, from socializing to social distancing. And what a shock it was. The question now is how we will go forward. We must work to lift others up from the pressures wrought by the pandemic. We must listen to our children and others, and help them combat the anxiety and loneliness piled upon them these past few years. Businesses must consider workers’ welfare and rethink work-life balance. And together we must find ways to heal our minds and our spirits, and get back on track in the post-pandemic era ahead.
Until the next one is upon us. Unfortunately, scientists tell us it’s not a question of if, it’s a matter of when.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.